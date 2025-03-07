Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Shares the News of His Engagement With Girlfriend Jenifer Amid Accusing Mother of Assault; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Nicolas Cage’s son Weston recently announced that he has been engaged to his girlfriend Jenifer Alexa Canter. The big news comes after five months from when the couple went public on social media.

The musician confirmed to PEOPLE that he had popped the big question, adding “Jenifer is my first love, my only love and my last. She is the love of my life and I am committed to her forever.”

He also mentioned to the outlet that the attachment he has with Jenifer happens to be a God-given divine phenomenon, and that it is incomparable.

Calling her the love of his life, Weston Cage mentioned that their love is uncanny. For those who do not know, the son of Nicolas Cage has been married three times before. Talking to the outlet, the artist also mentioned that he is honored to be with the absolute love of his life and that he looks forward to having a change in this world by being with Jenifer and further making a legacy.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that Weston has not shared the great news on social media yet. However, he had uploaded a sweet selfie with his fiancée on Thursday. In the social media post, the couple could be seen hugging each other.

It was just last month that Nicolas Cage and his son Weston were sued by the Ghost Rider actor’s former girlfriend, Christina Fulton, following an alleged physical altercation per the allegations. The incident happened in April 2024 as per claims.

Christina Fulton submitted a civil complaint to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. The actress sued Weston for assault, battery as well as negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Per her claims, she mentioned that the 34-year-old son brutally assaulted her during her mental health crisis, near his home.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.