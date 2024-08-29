'No Desire To See It’: Quentin Tarantino Is A ‘Big Fan’ Of Toy Story 3; Refuses To Watch Fourth Film

Quentin Tarantino is a big Toy Story fan but prefers the trilogy and refuses to watch the fourth installment of the animated franchise. Joining Bill Maher on a recent episode of his Club Random podcast, the director explained why he never watched Toy Story 4, and neither has the “desire” to.

During the podcast, the Oscar-winning director revealed that he considers the third film in the beloved Disney/Pixar series to be the best-animated movie he’s ever seen. Despite being someone who’s never been a fan of animated films, the trilogy won his heart. "There was a thing where you probably don't like it, but I'm a big, big fan,” he shared.

“The third one is just magnificent, it's one of the best movies I've ever seen. If you've seen the other two, it's just devastating," he added. When Maher confessed that he wasn’t familiar with the franchise in which Tom Hanks voiced the cowboy doll named Woody and Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear.

Tarantino weighed on the subject and expressed his opinion that it should have ended with the third film in 2010, which, according to him, could not have had a more perfect ending. "The thing is, three years later, they did a fourth, and I have no desire to see it," he added.

Advertisement

Tarantino further justified that no matter how good the fourth film might be, he’s “done” after watching the conclusion of Toy Story 3. “You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so, no, I don't care if it's good.I am done. It can still be good, but I'm done!" he added.

After hearing the director’s remarks, podcast host Maher took a dig at his movie Kill Bill, quipping, "This is why there's no Kill Bill 3, right?" to which Tarantino replied, "I killed Bill!" Disney recently teased the upcoming fifth installment of the animated film at its D23 convention, revealing that it would follow characters' struggle to capture a child's attention away from digital devices.

Allen confirmed that he was approached to reprise his role as Buzz. "Bob Iger, head of Disney, said it was on," he said during his appearance on The Tonight Show. “He actually said it was going to happen. They have reached out to Tom and I to reprise the roles,” he added.