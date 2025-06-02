Offset Throws Shade at Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' New Romance, NFL Star Responds With Cryptic Post

Cardi B and NFL player Stefon Diggs recently confirmed their relationship on Instagram, and it didn’t take long for her estranged husband, Offset, to react.

After Cardi and Diggs posted a video over the weekend, Offset appeared to take a jab at them on social media. The Migos rapper, 33, tweeted, “Good roll out n PR.” He also posted a video of a man tossing a basketball away with the caption, “Today I’ll pass.” Both posts were quickly deleted, but not before fans took screenshots.

Advertisement

Diggs, 31, seemed to respond to his own Instagram Story. He shared a black-and-white photo of himself catching a football, which fans took as a direct message to Offset. One user joked, “He said ‘we good over here I caught her’,” while another wrote, “Two grown men going back and forth over this woman… I love it, give me more.”

Cardi B, 32, and Diggs have been linked since October 2024, three months after she filed for divorce from Offset. The rapper and the New England Patriots wide receiver went public with their romance at an NBA game in April and were later seen partying on a boat in May.

On Sunday, Cardi shared more footage from their wild weekend on Instagram, captioning it: “Chapter 5. Hello Chapter six.”

The drama comes amid ongoing tensions between Cardi and Offset, who split last summer while she was pregnant with their third child. Their daughter, Blossom, was born in September 2024, joining older siblings Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3.

Advertisement

Cardi recently claimed on social media that Offset left her with the children’s expenses for over a year and has only visited their youngest child “like, five times.” Meanwhile, Offset has requested spousal support as part of their ongoing divorce.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez’s AMAs Kiss With Dancers Was ‘Planned’? Source Reveals Details Behind BOLD Move Post Ben Affleck Split