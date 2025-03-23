Snow White's Rachel Zegler Shares Adorable Throwback Snap of Herself Dressed as the Iconic Disney Character: 'Dreams Do Really...'
Rachel Zegler posted a nostalgic photo of herself as Snow White from 2004, following the theatrical release of the Disney live-action remake of the fairytale movie.
Rachel Zegler has shared a throwback picture of herself dressed as Snow White in a new social media post, amid her Disney movie releasing at the box office. The actress posted a carousel of images, where the first picture was dated back to 2004, while the later ones were from the set of her live-action Disney film, alongside Gal Gadot.
In the caption, Zegler wrote, “2004 ➡️ NOW—dreams really do come true.” She ended the post by promoting the film, adding, “Snow White is now in theaters!”
After much wait and anticipation, the Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler starrer finally released in theaters on 21st March. Following its opening on Friday, the film earned $15.5 million domestically. The casting of Zegler as Snow White caused much controversy as the actress had previously called the original movie "dated" and "weird."
Snow White has also been making headlines since before its release due to controversy surrounding its lead actresses. A source close to the movie's cast revealed to People magazine that Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler were “not friends” on set and often clashed over differing perspectives.
The West Side Story star recently spoke about the opportunity to play the Disney princess, calling it an honor.
During an episode of Good Morning America, Zegler shared, “It was the honor of a lifetime. I think every young person dreams about a phone call like that.” She further added, “This one is certainly extra special as a huge Disney fan.”
Additionally, the Hunger Games actress expressed, “To get to bring her to life in such a unique and special way is just a beautiful opportunity, and I’m very honored.”
Snow White is now playing in theaters near you.
