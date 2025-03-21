One Piece Chapter 1143 Spoilers Out: Luffy Takes Down Loki As Holy Knights’ Devil Fruits Are Revealed; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1143 spoilers, the upcoming chapter would be titled ‘ The God's Knights ’ and will span 19 pages, including a color cover featuring the Straw Hat crew racing on flying fish. Everyone wears leather racing suits, except Jinbe, who swims below. The phrase ‘Speed is the weapon’ is written on a rubber ring.

The chapter then begins at Walrus School, where Saul attempts to stop sleeping children following Gunko’s arrow. When he grabs it, unseen thorny vines wound him. Robin and Chopper react as Saul cries out in pain.

Meanwhile, the giants send a fire squad, but their vehicle, Sval, is destroyed by monstrous skeleton giants resembling legendary warriors like Jarul and Dorry. Villagers, including Nami, Usopp, Franky, and Jinbe, are alarmed in the One Piece Chapter 1143 spoilers.

In the forest, three of God’s Knights dine at a lavish table while observing the chaos. Saint Shepherd Sommers laughs at how the giants react when pierced by his thorns. It is revealed he has the Iba Iba no Mi (Thorn-Thorn Fruit).

This fruit causes anyone touching his marked targets to be attacked by thorns. The more they love the target, the more painful the effect. Gunko directs the sleeping children through the village with her arrows in the One Piece Chapter 1143 spoilers.

When the knights run out of salt, Killingham puts Sommers to sleep and manifests salt from his dreams. His ability is revealed as the Yuu Ryu no Mi, Mythical Zoan, Model: Kirin, allowing him to materialize objects from dreams. Gunko, her face hidden, enjoys the dream-created salt but notes it has no nutritional value.

Sommers finds transporting the children too easy, but Gunko warns that ‘Rouku Straw Hat’ (Luffy) is on Elbaph. They observe the children nearing Branch Number 8, which is on fire in the One Piece Chapter 1143 spoilers. Sommers remains indifferent, stating they can simply use another group if this one fails.

In Undendorf, Loki threatens to kill everyone. Luffy counters with ‘Use Fusen’ (Arm Balloon), a variation of ‘Hone Fusen’ (Bone Balloon) but focused on his arm. He delivers a seemingly weak punch, knocking Loki unconscious.

Zoro observes that Loki was already near death, speculating he tried to escape his Kairouseki cuffs but collapsed instead. Luffy insists the giants help Loki in the One Piece Chapter 1143 spoilers, saying he refuses to let anyone die. Gerd and others eventually agree, and she begins treating Loki’s injuries.

A flashback reveals Elbaph 63 years ago. Young Loki and Hajrudin appear alongside their father, Harald, whose face remains shadowed, though his two horns are visible. Harald calls them both his precious sons, hoping they will rule Elbaph together.

However, Loki, wielding a spiked kanabo, easily defeats Hajrudin and refuses to accept him as his brother, calling him a ‘bastard’ due to his mother’s ‘tainted lineage.’ Back in the present, Hajrudin, enraged, picks up an axe to kill Loki in the One Piece Chapter 1143 spoilers.

Road and Stansen desperately restrain him. Hajrudin declares he has never forgiven Loki for insulting his mother and killing their father. Loki, unfazed, taunts Hajrudin before cryptically saying, "If you have time to be caught up in your personal drama, look at the whole 'forest'... Don’t tell me even you can’t see that... humans ’to kill father."

The One Piece Chapter 1143 spoilers end with this cryptic message from Loki, and states that the manga would not be on break next week.

