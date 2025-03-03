Oscars 2025: From Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco to Timothee Chalamet-Kylie Jenner; See Best Dressed Couple at the Academy Awards

From Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to more such amazing pairs, check out the couples who made heads turn at the Oscars 2025.

Tejas Mundhada
Written by Tejas Mundhada
Published on Mar 03, 2025
Best Dressed couples at Oscars 2025
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (Getty)

This year’s Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. looked smoking hot, with couples showing up in the best outfits. See the best ones who charmed the venue of the 97th annual Academy Awards with their supreme fashion picks.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Both the musicians surely stole the show as they posed together. While Gomez wore a sparkly outfit, Benny Blanco was seen in all white, with a black coat on top of it. 

 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (Getty)

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Another current “IT” pair of the Hollywood dropped many jaws, looking stunningly in love as they arrived at the 97th annual Academy Awards. Jenner was seen in a black outfit while the Wonka star wore a yellow suit.

 

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner (Getty)

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Looking dashing, Kieran Culkin won the hearts of many as he held the hand of Jazz Charton. With Jazz having all eyes on her, as she donned a sparkly dress with a beautiful necklace, Culkin was seen in a shiny suit. 

 

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton (Getty)

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston

The legend and his wife twined their outfit in the most intelligent and artistic way for the biggest night in Hollywood.

 

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston (Getty)

Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego

While Saldana was nominated for Oscars, Marco Perego supported her grand achievement. Perego looked all classic as he had a bow tie on Tux, while Saldana wore a maroon-colored elegant dress. 

Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego (Getty)

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

This was a couple that brought old-school looks along with them. 

 

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando (Getty)

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson carried an authentic look. 

 

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson (Getty)

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

Donning a simple look, Quaid attended the big event with his wife, Laura Savoie. The couple was seen in all black, with the actor from The Substance having his top buttons of the shirt open. 

 

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

Another star from The Substance blessed the red carpet of the 97th annual Academy Awards, donning a black look with Antonoff wearing a neat suit. 

 

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley (Getty)

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Hawn and Russell are the gold couple of Hollywood. Interestingly, they carried it to the ceremony, with Goldie Hawn wearing a golden gown, and Russell was seen in a black tux.

Best Dressed couples at Oscars 2025 (Getty)

