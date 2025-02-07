Patrick Schwarzenegger REVEALS His Emotional Reaction After Getting Cast in White Lotus: 'I Started Crying...'

Patrick Schwarzenegger recalled getting emotional after getting a call back for his casting in The White Lotus season 3. In conversation with People Magazine, the actor revealed that he stepped into the Emmy-winning anthology for his family.

Schwarzenegger will portray the role of Saxon in the upcoming bunch of episodes, who describes himself as a complete flirt and an alpha male.

Meanwhile, speaking of his reaction to the news of getting a character to play in the show, the actor revealed it to be “surreal.”

The Midnight Sun star further stated, "Every time we would watch the show... my mom was always like, ‘Why haven't you auditioned for this? Why didn't you go out for this?’ And my sister's like, ‘You need to call your agents right now. This is ridiculous that you're not in on the show and that you didn't even audition.’”

Schwarzenegger continued to share that when the confirmation popped into his mail box, he couldn’t hold back his tears, and the first person he shared the news with was his fiancee.

Adding to the statements, the actor told to the media portal, “I didn't tell anybody because I was like, ‘Whatever, everyone's going to go out for this show. I have such a sliver of a chance to get a call back.’”

Explaining further, The Staircase actor revealed that he had to tell his fiancee, who had been engaged to just a week before the big news. He said that it was an emotional moment for everyone in the family.

"Then I went and had lunch with my whole family the week later, and I told them, and my mom started bursting out crying. Then my sister started crying, and then I started crying, and then Abby started. It was like a domino effect of mayhem and tears,” claimed Patrick.

The actor will share the screen space with Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Par­ker Posey and Carrie Coon.

The White Lotus season 3 is set to premiere on February 16.