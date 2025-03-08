Peaky Blinders Movie: Steven Knight Teases Theatrical Release Ahead of Netflix Premiere; DEETS

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has shared new updates on the highly anticipated spin-off movie! The Peaky Blinders Netflix series was a huge success, and its uncertain conclusion left die-hard fans craving more. Knight and Cillian Murphy fulfilled fans' wishes by announcing a Peaky Blinders movie in June 2024.

The Oppenheimer actor, who had just won an Oscar at the time, stated in an interview that the project is being made for the fans. The film was originally announced as a Netflix feature, but Knight recently hinted at the possibility of a theatrical release.

The acclaimed screenwriter expressed his desire to see the big-screen version of the hit series in cinemas. “I really want the Peaky fans, who have been a big part of this, to be watching it all together in one building,” he told The Playlist.

He emphasized his wish to release the film in theaters so the audience could experience it collectively. Knight also revealed that filming wrapped on December 13. Murphy will reprise his iconic role as Tommy Shelby, while new star-studded additions— including Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stephen Graham— will bring fresh characters and storylines into the Peaky universe. “It is mind-blowingly good,” the show’s creator said.

Knight also teased future projects within the franchise. When asked why he returned to tell the tale of Birmingham gangsters— inspired by his own childhood in the city— he described the movie as a “fitting end” to the first chapter.

He added that as long as there is an appetite for more and he has stories to tell, there’s no reason to stop the Peaky saga. Fans certainly wouldn’t mind watching more of the dysfunctional Shelby family.

The movie will serve as an epilogue to the series and will reportedly be set against the backdrop of World War II, exploring how global conflicts impact underground crime. No release date has been set for the Peaky Blinders movie yet.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates!