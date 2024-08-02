Reality TV Star Vicki Gunvalson Refutes Accusations of Elder Abuse and Fraud

RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson has denied the allegations that have been made against her, recently by a lady named Diane Field. The 74-year-old woman has accused the reality TV star of financial and elder abuse in a lawsuit.

Following all of this new trouble that Gunvalson has been dragged into, her attorney has issued a statement clearing the air.

As reported by Page Six, who had gone through the statement issued by the attorney for Vicki Gunvalson, the RHOC alum happens to be infuriated by the false claims that have been made against her.

The statement also clears that Vicki Gunvalson simply followed the orders of Diane Filed and worked on what she had requested related to the annuities as well as the life insurance policy.

While maintaining that Victoria Gunvalson is a professional insurance broker with over 34 years of experience and has helped a lot of clients in her life, the statement also read, “Ms. Gunvalson vehemently denies each and every allegation of Diane Field’s complaint against Ms. Gunvalson and Coto Insurance Services.”

The attorney also wrote in the statement that Vicki Gunvalson did not take part in any sort of activity that can be called financial elder abuse, breach of fiduciary duty, or fraud, while stressing that the TV icon is committed to high standards of integrity while also maintaining transparency with her clients.

Advertisement

Concluding the words, the statement by Gunvalson’s attorney read that the celebrity feels outraged by the fake claims that have been made against her and that she will fight to defend herself and her reputation.

Per Page Six, Field has claimed in her lawsuit that Vicki Gunvalson and her business partner Ali Hashemian took advantage of her by introducing her to their fraud schemes.

The 74-year-old has also claimed that she first became acquainted with Gunvalson during a dinner party that was hosted by Bravolebrity’s Coto Insurance and Financial Services back in 2016.

Field, who previously had a combined net worth of $6 million with her late husband, George, has also mentioned that it was during this event that Gunvalson allegedly took an interest in her wealth.

Her claims also state that Gunvalson promised her a safe plan that would also be diversified and help her lower the taxes that she was paying while also increasing the future financial capital for her children.

Advertisement

Field has claimed that Gunvalson and her partner misguided her into a life insurance policy that she believed would be a one-and-done deal for $300,000 to cover the $6,000,000 payout for her family; however, the amount turned out to be an annual payout.

This is not the first time that Gunvalson has been accused of fraud; back in 2019, she was sued by Joan Lile, an 82-year-old woman.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives: How much do cast members of reality television franchise earn? DETAILS revealed