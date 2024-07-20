Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Nemesis Alexis Bellino's Return to RHOC; Everything To Know About Their Feud

The Vicki Gunvalson-Alexis Bellino feud does not seem to be ending anytime soon. The latter makes a return to Real Housewives of Orange County, and Gunalson has expressed her unhappiness over this since the news comes after she slammed Bellino for dating RHOC co-star Shannon Beador’s ex, John Janssen.

When the official Instagram account for Bravo Housewives posted a question asking people if they liked Alexis back on the show, Gunvalson was quick to respond with a “no.”

Alexis Bellino-Vicki Gunvalson feud explained

Bellino, who was a part of the cast from 2009 to 2013, made a return after much thinking and initial trepidations. As the news broke that Bravolebrity will once again join the Season 18 cast as a friend, she expressed how she was hesitant to make the return to the show once again. “I contemplated not even going back because I knew what I was throwing myself into,” she said while speaking to E! News, “But also, I thought to myself, ‘Why am I not going to do something I want to do just because I’m dating somebody else’s ex-boyfriend?'”

The romance between Bellino and John Janssen elicited some critique from Gunvalson, who slammed this relationship very publicly. The @realmomsofbravo account posted a meme regarding the Beador-Bellino-Janssen situation, and Gunvalson responded in the comments section with “Ridiculous and thirsty on both of them.” She later posted a link to a Celebuzz exclusive that claimed she felt disgusted by this “union.”

It was last year when the duo publicly started dating, a year after Beador and Janssen separated. Bellino expressed that she was hurt and disappointed by the comments made by “someone I considered a friend,” and this new response by her has opened a can of worms once again.

Shannon Beador comes clean on the feud

Despite the internet fueling the drama, Beador has stayed clear on her stance that she is not competing to win back Janssen. The two were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2019 to 2023, and in an interview with US Weekly, the TV star confirmed that she has no interest in pursuing a friendship with Bellino, for reasons aside from the Janssen. “There’s the clip of her going, ‘You’re not going to win my man’ or something. It’s like, I’m not in the competition. Enjoy!” she told the outlet.

