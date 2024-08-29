RHOC’s Alexis Bellino Flaunts Giant Diamond Ring As She Announces Engagement With Beau John Janssen on 9-Month Anniversary

Alexis Bellino, star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, has announced engagement to her partner John Janssen, who is a successful businessman. He popped the question on August 27 while the couple were in Santa Barbara, California.

According to People, in commemoration of their 9-month relationship, John Janssen took the big step, and put a ring on his partner Alexis Bellino’s finger. The 47-year-old reality star got engaged to her partner Janssen, who is 61 years old, at the exquisite San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, where they had gone for vacation.

Bellino took to Instagram to reveal the news of her engagement. In a picture shared with Janssen, a big diamond ring could be seen adorning her finger. She captioned, "On Cloud 9 celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you. Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together. And the answer is 100000000% yes."

A representative for the couple confirmed to the outlet, that the couple is engaged, and that they are excited to become husband and wife.

The couple's love affair came into the spotlight in December 2023 after having commenced in November that year after their meeting in Orange County. Bellino stated that despite suppression efforts on their feelings, they both accepted their feelings with the RHOC star saying, "We tried to fight the feelings after week two, John and I knew that was it."

Each had previously demised long-standing relationships via which they have three children each. This aided their relationship as they went through the same.

In December 2023, Janssen even presented Bellino with a gold and diamond promise ring which she revealed on Instagram captioning, "Words cannot. Actions do. I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create its own story. I love you Johnny J."

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen continue to express their love despite some fans expressing negative feelings and disagreements the couple experienced within the RHOC circle. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Thursday night on Bravo.

