'Good Luck Trying To Be Me': RHOC Star Shannon Beader Points Out Alexis' Uncannily Similar Relationship WIth Her Ex-John Janssen

The 18th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County has returned, bringing nostalgia and energy to this gripping reality show. The drama has been unfolding, with quite a few revelations. Shannon Beador had some strong words to say in reaction to co-star Alexis Bellino's open admission of her sexual life with her ex, John Janssen.

Shannon Beader points out Alexis' uncannily similar relationship with her ex-John Janssen

The Real Housewives of Orange County's July 25 episode included Shannon's outrage at learning that her ex-boyfriend John Janssen had been bringing Alexis Bellino to their gym. Shannon admitted to Emily Simpson at lunch that she had a conversation with Alex, the gym owner, following Alexis' revelation that she and John get physical times a day. Alex then brought up the issue with Alexis.

Emily stated that the whole thing was a very single white female when listening to Shannon's side of the story, and she admitted that she felt like Alexis was copying her. Shannon claims that Alexis trying to live the life that she had. She mentioned how Janssen took her to the same hotel for her birthday that he took her.

Beador says, "She’s dating my ex-boyfriend, she's getting love bombed like I did, they're going to the same restaurants, they're riding on the boat, they go to the same gym. Alexis, good luck trying to be me."

Alexis and John Janssen's relationship

Alexis and Janssen sparked romance rumors for the first time in December of 2023 after meeting through common friends. For Alexis and Shannon, this is their first time filming together for the long-running reality series' newest season.

On the other hand, Janssen and Beador have a past. Following her divorce from ex-husband David Beador, the couple had an on-and-off relationship from 2019 until 2023.

You can stream The Real Housewives of Orange County on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

