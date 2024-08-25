Rock Icon Paul McCartney Hits Stage For Impromptu Performance Of Beatles' I Saw Her Standing There; WATCH

Paul McCartney surprised his fans during his latest performance. He recently performed at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, N.Y., and performed an impromptu version of The Beatles' 1963 hit song, I Saw Her Standing There. The crowd present there went crazy as McCartney reclaimed his musical prowess from his old The Beatles days.

On August 20, 2024, the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, record producer Andrew Watt, guitarist G.E. Smith, and more gathered to perform at Hamptons. The lineup was later joined by the members of the Band on the Run for a surprise performance. McCartney made his appearance on stage in casual attire as he adored a sweatshirt paired with jeans.

What came next was hardly expected by anyone as McCartney rocked the stage with his impromptu performance of The Beatles’s 1963 song, I Saw Her Standing There. The song was co-written by the Queenie Eye singer along with John Lennon. The video of the epic performance was shared with netizens by Andrew Watt through his Instagram handle.

ALSO READ: What Is Paul McCartney’s Net Worth? All About The Beatles Vocalist’s Career Highlights and Wealth

The video depicts how the Kisses on the Bottom star grabbed the mic and delivered a stunning performance of his past The Beatles song. “So how could I dance with another? / When I saw her standing there?” McCartney sang, forcing both the crowd and the band to go crazy.

Advertisement

Captioning the video, Watt wrote, “So last night @chadsmithofficial and I burned the @talkhousebar to the ground and then @paulmccartney desecrated the place…dream-like sequence.” Several other musicians expressed their happiness with the recent thrilling performance as they commented upon Watt‘s Instagram post.

Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath expressed his awe with McCartney’s performance as he referred to it as "insane". “That's f------ rad,” another member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea, noted. Fans too could hardly sustain their excitement as they commented words like “Legendary” and “Epic” below the viral video.

Well, it seems like no one expected McCartney to grace the stage in his prime form that too singing a song from his The Beatles days. But irrespective of all that, fans and the bandmates surely seemed exhilarated as they witnessed McCartney’s amazing impromptu performance.

ALSO READ: Sir Paul McCartney Extends Wishes To Former Bandmate Ringo Starr With Sweet Post on His Birthday