Sabrina Carpenter Joyfully Celebrates Christmas Special On Netflix Amid Breakup With Barry Keoghan; DETAILS Inside

Sabrina Carpenter looked joyful and high-spirited while celebrating the Christmas special for Netflix amidst announcing her breakup with Barry Keoghan. The musician made an appearance at the premiere of A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter on Thursday, which was held in New York City.

The singer donned a black and white fur dress with minimal jewelry and dark red lips. Carpenter’s footwear, too, matched her dress, giving a snowy effect. The Short n’Sweet crooner was snapped smiling and waving to her fans before stepping into the Paris theater for the event.

Meanwhile, the presence of the musician marked her first outing amidst parting ways with her longtime beau, Barry Keoghan. At the time, a source close to the Espresso singer revealed to the media portal, “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break.”

One of the pop cultural accounts on Instagram, however, revealed that the real reason behind the couple splitting up was that the 25-year-old learned of Keoghan cheating on her. The social media handle stated that the Saltburn star “had been chatting with [an] influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way.”

A source further stated that the Irish actor was “busy getting very cozy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous LA-based influencer (who’s particularly big on TikTok).”

As the theories began revolving on the internet, the fans of the Grammy-nominated singer speculated that Keoghan might have been getting along with Breckie Hill, a social media influencer.

As for the Netflix special, Sabrina Carpenter will release her holiday version of the hit single, Nonsense. The fans will see the musician performing her singles as well as duets with Chappell Roan, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, and Tyla.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will be available to stream on Netflix starting on December 6.