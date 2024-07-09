San Diego Comic Con 2024: A Look At Offline Events That Doesn't Need A Badge

It's San Diego Comic-Con time again, running July 25-28, and even if you didn't score a badge, there's still plenty to do around town. Whether it's cosplay repairs and DIY projects at the Central Library or a "geek couture" fashion show at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, there's no shortage of pop culture fun. There are Dungeons & Dragons and trivia nights for gamers, and a live symphony performance of iconic movie scores for movie buffs. Besides panels, workshops, and off-site events, San Diego has food, drinks, and live music galore.

About Cosplay and pop culture

San Diego Central Library's fourth-floor Central IDEA Lab will have sewing machines, 3D printers, soldering irons, adhesives, and other materials for free quick fixes and repairs for cosplay. Additionally, they are offering small DIY projects that are comic-themed this year.



It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (July 25-27) and from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. Free admission to San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. At San Diego Comic-Con, Ashley Eckstein's fandom fashion line Her Universe celebrates its 10th anniversary with a runway show presented by Mattel at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. This year's applicants will compete in this "geek couture" fashion competition, where two winners will create a fashion collection for Her Universe.



In the Harbor Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, San Diego, at 6 pm on Thursday, July 25. The admission price is yet to be disclosed.

Gaming and also about movies

UC San Diego Park & Market is hosting free Comic-Con events featuring game master Matt Forbeck, co-writer Marty Forbeck, and other D&D legends. The event celebrates Dungeons & Dragons' 50th anniversary. Thursday, July 25 from 12 to 9 p.m. at the UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St, admission is free.

Bards & Cards Game Shop welcomes visitors to the Bloomburrow world. Pre-release packs will be provided to participants so they can build their decks. The event will take place on Friday, July 26 from 6-10 p.m. at Bards & Cards Game Shop, 936 Fifth Ave.

At the Marriott Marquis & Marina in San Diego, fans of Bob's Burgers can participate in a themed trivia event. With Tinapocalypse and From North to Wharf hosting the event, fans can connect and test their knowledge. The time will be 8 pm on Thursday, July 25.

This year's Paramount+ activation outside Comic-Con will feature Nickelodeon and Paramount+ new releases and favorites, including Spongebob Squarepants, Yellowjackets, and Star Trek: Discovery. If tickets are sold out, a standby line will be available. 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday. However, Thursday through Saturday as well as Sunday it's from 10 am to 7 pm at Happy Does Bar, 340 Fifth Avenue.

In sync with the film, the San Diego Symphony performs the Star Trek (2009)'s score live. Featuring the epic music of Michael Giacchino, the symphony brings to life the adventure of the crew of the USS Enterprise. The Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Lane, La Jolla, opens at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, July 24. Prices range from USD 30-USD 120.

An electrifying evening awaits Bat-fans as a live symphony performs the score of Batman synchronized to the film. Get a sense of Gotham City like never before, as powerful orchestral music enhances the movie's dramatic and action-packed scenes. On Friday, July 26, 8:00-11:00 p.m. at the Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave. Tickets cost vary.

Music and whatnot!

Another year of galactic fun awaits at the Star Wars-inspired emo and punk rock celebration at San Diego Comic-Con. At Music Box San Diego, attendees can enjoy live music, creative costumes, and an immersive environment. The event begins at 9 pm (doors open at 8:00 pm) on Friday, July 26. The Music Box is located at 1337 India Street, and tickets cost USD 66.63.

The Matrix-inspired visuals and futuristic beats create an unforgettable rave experience at this electrifying EDM night. A free event will take place at Day N Nite SD, 716 Sixth Avenue, on Wednesday (July 24) at 8 p.m. Guests can also enjoy the Shrek Rave, a whimsical event inspired by the beloved ogre. House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Avenue, will host the show on July 26 (Friday) at 9 pm. The price ranges from USD 17 to USD 70.

Prepare yourself for a fantastical celebration at Ready Party One: Legends Of Fantasy, where enchanting music and vibrant costumes bring beloved fantasy worlds to life in a classic '80s fantasy style. The show will be held at Parq Nightclub at 615 Broadway on Wednesday, July 24 at 8 pm. Prices start at USD 35.

