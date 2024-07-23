Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday By Honoring Boyfriend Benny Blanco With Personalized 'B' Necklace: See Photos HERE

Selena Gomez is sporting her man's initials on a chain around her neck!

The Disney Channel star, who turned 32 on Monday, July 22, paid homage to her boyfriend, producer, and songwriter Benny Blanco by flaunting a diamond-studded 'B' necklace in a new Instagram post. Per Page Six, the personalized bling hails from an LA-based brand, Baby Gold, and retails for $600.

Blanco, 36, like the perfect boyfriend he is, left a comment of approval under Gomez’s post, writing, “I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain,” a quote by Jay-Z.

He also celebrated Selena in a separate birthday tribute post

The curly-haired producer took to Instagram earlier in the day to post a picture of himself and Selena cuddling while he was dressed in a cozy teddy bear costume. “I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life... happy bday bb! i love u!” he wrote in his caption. Gomez, for her part, simply responded with “I love you,” alongside a teddy bear emoji.

For those who may not know, the duo worked together on the singer’s I Can't Get Enough music video, featuring J Balvin and Tainy. Also, for the record, Gomez and Blanco had known each other professionally since at least 2015 before their acquaintance turned romantic in December 2023.

Monday wasn't the first time Selena Gomez wore Blanco’s initial

Last year, just hours after confirming her romance with Blanco, Gomez posted a black-and-white snap of her hand on her Instagram story, showing off a diamond 'B' ring.

Gomez and Blanco’s relationship has not been well received by netizens for the most part, and the former has been on the constant end of trolling ever since she publicly launched her relationship. The Rare Beauty founder, however, could care less.

The Emmy-nominated actress has voraciously maintained that Blanco was the best thing to ever happen to her. Moreover, in a recent TikTok video, she also revealed she was the first to say I love you among the two.

