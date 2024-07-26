‘Shout Out To Wade Wilson’: Taylor Swift Praises Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman’s Performance In Deadpool & Wolverine; Calls It ‘Actual Joy Portal’

Taylor Swift cheers for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s performances in Deadpool & Wolverine. On her Instagram account, the Grammy award winner posted a picture of herself with the leading men of the Marvel movie and Blake Lively, along with good words for the upcoming superhero film. Swift described the film as an actual joy portal that would make the audience forget about the real world. The pop star also asked her fandom to buy tickets for the film, as it is not one to miss out on.

The Anti-hero singer gave a special shout-out to Wade Wilson, portrayed by Reynolds in the film, and for Hugh Jackman; she called the film the best work of his life.

Taylor Swift praises Deadpool & Wolverine, and the actors of the film

On her Instagram story, Swift dropped a picture of herself in black tops and shorts with the cast and director, Shawn Levy, of Deadpool & Wolverine. In addition, the Blank Space singer shared, "Over the past few years, I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film.”

She further wrote, "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

Throwing jokes at Ryan Reynolds, Swift revealed, "But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

The Love Story crooner also added, "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor.” Swift’s bond of friendship with Reynolds and Blake Lively goes way back. The musician is also the godmother to the couple’s four children.

Taylor Swift’s rumored cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

With the release of Deadpool & Wolverine’s friendship trailer, fans grew curious about Taylor Swift being a part of the movie, as the preview showed a glimpse of Lady Deadpool. However, Reynolds cleared the air over the reports by confirming that the musician will not be making a cameo in the Marvel movie.

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor revealed, "I wish, Taylor—if I ever stop, she'd make a good Deadpool. Funny, funny, funny." Meanwhile, fans are anticipating a collaboration between Swift and MCU to happen soon.

