Soap Opera Updates: The Bold and the Beautiful Renewed Till 2028; General Hospital and Beyond the Gates Await Verdict

There’s big news for soap opera fans. Three popular daytime dramas, including The Bold and the Beautiful, have been officially renewed for new seasons. And, much to everyone's dismay, two other shows, General Hospital and Beyond the Gates, are still waiting on decisions from their networks.



Here's a clear look at which soaps are safe and which ones are still waiting for updates.

There’s great news for fans of The Bold and the Beautiful. CBS has officially renewed the long-running daytime soap for three more years, securing its place on the network through the 2027-28 season. The announcement came on Tuesday, April 8, confirming the show’s run through season 41.

According to Deadline, this renewal means The Bold and the Beautiful will continue to air without interruption, offering fans more of the daily drama they’ve come to expect. The show has remained a staple of daytime television since its debut in 1987 and is one of the few remaining traditional soap operas on broadcast TV.

Days of Our Lives is also staying strong. The series was renewed for its 61st season by Peacock on November 1, 2024. The show moved from NBC to the streaming platform in 2022 and has continued to perform well.

Peacock shared that Days of Our Lives has consistently been a top 10 title since the move. The show is currently airing its 60th season, and this renewal ensures that the long-running series will remain a regular part of viewers’ streaming lineups.

Another CBS hit, The Young and The Restless, was renewed for four more years on February 27, 2024. This means the show is also confirmed through the 2027-28 season, offering stability for its fan base.

The Young and The Restless remains one of daytime TV’s top-rated soaps. With both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and The Restless renewed into 2028, CBS remains a strong home for soap opera content.

Two daytime dramas are still awaiting renewal or cancellation news. First, General Hospital has not yet been officially renewed by ABC. However, comments from a network executive suggest the show is likely safe.

In February 2024, during the Television Critics Association press tour, Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, told Soap Hub that General Hospital was a tremendous source of pride for the network. He stated that the show had been on the air for 60 years, calling it a remarkable achievement.

Meanwhile, CBS’s newest soap, Beyond the Gates, is still waiting on an official decision. The series debuted in February 2025, so it’s likely too early for the network to confirm a renewal or cancellation. Fans will need to stay tuned for updates as CBS monitors the show's performance.

