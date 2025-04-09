General Hospital Spoilers: Will Alexis Save Kristina from Prison?

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital promises high drama as Alexis Davis faces a shocking accusation against her daughter, Kristina. Meanwhile, secrets unravel across Port Charles, and Sonny Corinthos finds himself at the center of a heartfelt plea.

At Alexis' office, Ava Jerome delivers a bombshell, revealing she has proof that Kristina tried to kill her. Armed with footage from the parking garage, Ava backs Alexis into a corner, demanding a hefty payoff to keep Kristina’s actions under wraps. Ava warns that without cooperation, Kristina could be headed straight to prison, leaving Alexis reeling and desperate.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Kristina gears up for a confession of her own — but not about the car sabotage. Instead, she approaches Sonny to discuss his health, pleading with him to stop delaying his heart surgery and to prioritize his life before it’s too late. Her emotional appeal could be the push Sonny needs to finally make a decision.

At home, Brook Lynn Quartermaine has an intense conversation with her mother, Lois Cerullo. Though Brook Lynn seems ready to mend their relationship following Harrison Chase’s advice, Lois’s hidden secret — that Brook Lynn’s son Giovanni is living under their roof — threatens to blow everything up later.

Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford brings bad news to Laura Collins, possibly tied to Drew Cain or Jenz Sidwell. Sidwell himself arranges a meeting with Jordan Ashford and is expected to offer her a suspicious job. Despite Isaiah Gannon’s concerns, Jordan plans to stay the course.

Advertisement

Over at the hospital, Lulu Spencer confides in Cody Bell about her unresolved feelings for Dante Falconeri. With Cody’s encouragement, Lulu starts considering telling Dante how she really feels — setting the stage for another emotional confession down the line.

With Ava turning up the heat, Alexis faces an impossible choice to protect Kristina. General Hospital spoilers hint that the fallout from these secrets could change lives forever, so don’t miss a moment of the chaos erupting in Port Charles this week.