The Young and the Restless April 8 Episode Recap: Traci's Increasing Suspicion Places Her in Peril

Traci's gut may be what leads to the truth—but it might lead to death as well. On Tuesday's The Young and the Restless episode, Alan gets the call that Traci doesn't quite trust him. Meanwhile, Jack and Ashley try to put together a chilling theory about Martin's potential survival.

At Society, Summer confessed to Chance that she still had jealousy issues concerning Claire and Kyle's relationship. She revealed the agony of seeing them form connections.

Chance valued her honesty and inquired what that implied for their relationship. Summer could not provide a direct response. She recommended time and space, but Chance insisted on knowing, informing her that he could not wait forever.

Their heart-to-heart was disrupted when Chance received a call regarding the investigation. Summer slipped out.

At Sharon's house, meanwhile, Phyllis had concerns regarding Sharon and Nick's proposed trip to London—particularly with its close proximity to Paris. Sharon acknowledged it wasn't worth the risk and proposed they delay.

The three of them bonded over the trauma of the kidnapping, still shaken by its brutality.

Nick inquired about Alan and found out information on Martin. Chance arrived with news: the clinic did not deliver, but Alan had rented a property close to where they were abducted.

Sharon questioned whether Alan was framed, but Traci allegedly felt Martin could be alive.

Jack then got to know Ashley, who was shaken to learn Martin might have survived. Jack told her how Sharon and Phyllis were tested in a clinic, and there was suspicious activity traced to Alan's phone.

Ashley was enraged—and set on defending her sister, making it her mission to kill Martin if he harmed Traci.

In her suite, Traci kept her cool when Alan turned up. She proposed that the two of them slow down their engagement.

Alan caught on to her tone shift. Traci dismissed it but secretly phoned Jack when Alan became increasingly upset.

