Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Sami Expose Belle’s Secret Love?

Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives promises high-stakes secrets and fresh suspicions. As Belle confesses her forbidden love, Sami makes a dramatic return — and elsewhere, Gabi’s haunting memories from the night of EJ’s shooting could change everything.

At the hospital, Belle Black confesses her true feelings to a comatose EJ DiMera, admitting she’s fallen in love despite her efforts to resist. However, Belle’s private moment turns disastrous when she realizes Sami Brady has been eavesdropping. Sami’s sudden reappearance leaves Belle stunned, setting up a tense family confrontation.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez finds herself haunted by flashes of the night EJ was shot. Although she may not have pulled the trigger, it’s clear Gabi’s hiding something — and JJ Deveraux’s suspicions are growing stronger. Gabi, already feeling cornered, could soon lash out under the pressure.

At the same time, JJ and Shawn Brady turn up the heat on Kristen DiMera after finding a gun in her purse. Though Kristen faces intense interrogation, the weapon is unlikely to match the one used on EJ, keeping the mystery unsolved. Kristen may know more than she’s revealing, but Melinda Trask is determined to break through her defenses — and she’ll also put Gabi in the hot seat to get closer to the truth.

Across town, Xander Kiriakis plots a bold takeover of DiMera Enterprises with Philip Kiriakis by his side. With the DiMeras vulnerable, Xander sees the perfect opportunity to strike. Gabi could end up being a key player in their risky strategy, even as deeper secrets, including a forged letter, threaten to unleash even more chaos.

As love confessions, buried memories, and power plays collide, Days of Our Lives is gearing up for a week of explosive revelations. Will Sami blow up Belle’s life, and will Gabi’s hidden past finally come to light? Stay tuned — the drama is just getting started.