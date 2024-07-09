Sofia Richie Posts Cute BTS Pic Of Her Daughter At The Garden Party; See Here

Model Sofia Richie shared an adorable picture of her 7-week-old daughter on her Instagram stories. In the snippet, the newborn wore a baby pink outfit with mini hearts printed all over, paired with matching pink shoes and white socks. Eloise Samantha Grainge, whom Richie shares with hubby Elliot Grainge, was born in May this year, with much of the details kept behind the curtain.

Sofia Richie shares rare photo of her daughter

Sofia Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, tied the knot with Elliot on 22 April 2023 in the South of France. The news of her expecting a child broke out this January, and sent waves of chatter on online platforms. Three weeks after Elliot was born, Richie organized a milestone garden party to throw in a celebration. This picturesque backyard bash featured a long table bedecked with floral centerpieces. With Dior plates and a pastry spread, Richie included multiple baby shower games like Don’t Say Baby for the guests to engage with. Custom-named cocktails and pink sweatshirts were part of the bash as well.

Sofia Richie on her daughter's privacy

Richie has not revealed her daughter's face, which is something she had expressed before her birth. Whilst the socialite is fairly active on her social media making it a big part of her brand, she wishes to not force the young one on the internet, and let her have the choice once she gets older. "I want to be protective but not too overly protective, and find that balance,” told Richie to Vogue Magazine earlier this year, further saying that she wants to find the “balance and groove” between being too involved and not being involved at all.

"I want my child to be a child, I’m not going to publicize my child on Instagram. I don’t plan to take that approach because I want my kid to have the option to do what she wants with her life,” she added. Richie announced the birth of Eloise via posting a black and white shot of the latter feet, captioning it “Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍.”

Richie and Grainge celebrated their 1st marriage anniversary in April, and the former honored her husband with several shots from their wedding on Instagram. "1 year ago today! I want to marry you a million times over again🕊️🕊️ @elliotgrainge," the caption read.

