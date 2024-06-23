Sofia Richie Shares Adorable Photo Holding Hands With 1-Month-Old Daughter Eloise; See HERE

Sofia Richie shared a rare photo of her newborn daughter, Eloise, dressed in a white onesie with pink bunnies on her Instagram story. The 25-year-old social media personality shared the photo on Saturday.

The 25-year-old model welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Eloise Samantha Grainge, with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20, she confirmed on social media.

Sofia Richie shares adorable picture of her daughter

Sofia Richie, who welcomed daughter Eloise Samantha Grainge with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20, just shared a glimpse of their little one. On Friday, June 21, just a day after Eloise turned 1 month old, Sofia posted a snapshot of the infant on her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, which shows just a sliver of baby Eloise’s head, the 1-month-old held Sofia’s hand and rocked an adorable onesie covered in pink rabbits. Richie captioned the photo with a few emojis.

Although Richie has shared glimpses of her newborn, Eloise, since giving birth last month, she has not yet posted a full image due to privacy reasons. She and her 30-year-old husband Elliot Grainge welcomed baby Eloise Samantha Grainge on May 20.

The baby Elliot's middle name pays tribute to Richie's husband's late mother Samantha Berg, who tragically died in 2007 after an amniotic fluid embolism while giving birth in 1993, resulting in a coma that she remained in until her death.

Richie and Grainge, who had been friends since early 2021, got engaged in 2022 and got married in 2023 in a lavish ceremony in southern France in April 2022.

Ahead of Eloise’s birth, the couple also celebrated her with sex reveal party, the details of which they shared with Vogue. “I love the YouTubes and the TikToks — even before I was talking about getting pregnant — of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink,” Richie said.

"She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together", she said. “We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock," Sofia said. "My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too."

A brief about Sofia Richie's career

Sofia Richie began modeling at age 14 with a feature in Teen Vogue and at 15 she got her first fashion contract with Los Angeles–based swimwear company Mary Grace Swim. The next year, Richie signed with London-based modeling agency Select Model Management.

In 2014, Richie was featured on Who What Wear and NationAlist Magazine, and teamed up with Teen Vogue and Olay for that year's "Fresh to School" online campaign. In early 2015, she appeared in editorials for Elle Girl, Nylon, Dazed, Fault, Unleash'd and Love Culture.

She made her runway debut in February 2016 at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Richie has since walked the runway for Chanel, Jeremy Scott, Philipp Plein, Kanye West's Yeezy line, Samantha Thavasa and Dolce & Gabbana.

Richie has featured in advertising campaigns for a number of brands including DL1961, Madonna's Material Girl line, Jacquie Aiche, Adidas, Michael Kors, PrettyLittleThing and Tommy Hilfiger. She has appeared in editorials for Tings, Elle, Seventeen and Vanity Fair.

Richie has graced the covers of numerous international fashion magazines, including Mexico's InStyle, US' Complex, Cosmopolitan and Billboard magazine's style issue, Sweets! Magazine, Manifesto, Galore, Remix, Dujour and Es Magazine; UK's Cosmopolitan, Tatler and Asos Magazine; Japan's Vogue and Popular; Brazil's L'officiel; and Singapore's L'Officiel.

Richie teamed up with Frankie's Bikinis to launch a colorful swimwear collection, released on July 8, 2019, by Francesca Aiello. The collection included tie-dye bathing suits, neon colors and bright florals. Richie designed a clothing collection called "Sofia Richie x Missguided" for UK-based retailer Missguided, which was released on September 17, 2019.

In March 2020, she announced her plans to launch a line of swimwear later that year. Richie wants to eventually expand her collection into a fashion line and launch a beauty company focusing on hair and body. In May 2021, Richie teamed up with her sister Nicole's lifestyle brand House of Harlow 1960 and launched a clothing collection Sofia Richie x House of Harlow 1960.

Richie endorses products such as beauty and wellness on Instagram. She has partnered with numerous brands, including Darya Hope, Lulus, Suspicious Antwerp, Nip + Fab, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Cotton On and Cheetos.

