Source Claims Ben Affleck Hasn't Been in Touch with JLo's Kids Since Divorce; Details Inside

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had a long and winding relationship. They first fell in love while working on the film Gigli in 2001, but their relationship ended in 2004. They reunited after nearly 20 years apart and married on July 16, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Lopez even changed her last name to Affleck and starred alongside him in a Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl commercial, demonstrating their bond. Lopez spoke with Today in January 2023, reflecting on her journey and saying she had always wondered if true love existed. She explained that love is about two people choosing to stick together and face challenges together.

During her divorce from Affleck, Lopez remained close to his children while he did not speak with hers. According to a source, Lopez frequently praised Affleck for being an excellent father to his three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Lopez, who has 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-Marc Anthony, is still close to both Marc's children and Ben Affleck's children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

While Affleck hasn't spoken with Lopez's twins in a while, Lopez has developed a strong bond with his children, attending Samuel's graduation in June and spending time with Violet during a Hamptons vacation in July.

Affleck and Lopez have always prioritized family in their lives. Despite their recent divorce, their commitment to their children is as strong as ever. According to a source, their family connection continues even after their marriage ends.

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20. This marks exactly two years since they married. Despite their split, Lopez and Affleck remain committed to their children. They are committed to their children's happiness and well-being, demonstrating that their love for them persists even as they separate.

Affleck has talked a lot about the importance of fatherhood to him. In a 2021 interview with Good Morning America, he revealed that his children's opinions are the only ones that really count to him. He said that in the future, their eyes will be the true measure of his life.

Despite their divorce, Lopez and Affleck are committed to raising their children well. Their emphasis on their kids demonstrates that family will always play a significant role in their lives.

