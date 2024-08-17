Ben Affleck Celebrates 52nd Birthday Quietly With Kids; 'It’s Exactly What He Wanted,' Says Source

Ben Affleck celebrated his 52nd birthday just as he wanted. The Gone Girl star marked his birthday on August 15 with a “small birthday celebration at home” with his kids.

A source told People, “It’s exactly what he wanted. He didn’t want to go out to celebrate," and his kids got gifts for him. The insider called the celebration "cute." The source added that his allegedly estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, also stopped by to wish him a happy birthday.

Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares his kids Violet (18), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12), was also spotted visiting the actor at his rental home in Brentwood, California, according to photos published by Page Six.

Lopez, 55, was seen at Ben’s temporary residence a few hours after Garner’s visit, per The Daily Mail. The duo, for those not in the loop, have been defending rumors of divorce since early May, two years after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Vegas in July 2022. Bennifer also celebrated their union with a grand ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family that August following their Sin City elopement.

On the same day as Affleck’s birthday, JLo stepped out solo at the opening night of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, which featured performances from Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and more. The Atlas star posted snaps of her OOTN, a Dior dress, on Instagram before heading to the venue.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer’s quick visit to Affleck’s home on his birthday came after the actor missed her 55th birthday celebration in the Hamptons on July 24. Lopez hosted a Bridgerton-themed party in New York for her family and friends, but Affleck wasn’t in attendance.

According to an insider’s tip to People earlier in August, Affleck and JLo are “moving on separately” following the former’s purchase of a new abode in L.A. Lopez is also scouting properties for a new home on the West Coast after listing her shared 38,000-square-foot home with Affleck for sale.

A source also recently told Page Six that the Argo actor is deliberately delaying filing for divorce from Lopez because she is “furious” and feels “humiliated.” The Wedding Planner actress, per the insider, “has not fully accepted it is over yet.”

