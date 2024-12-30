Spider-Man Villains Who Deserve The Spotlight; Our Picks For The Web Crawler’s Fourth MCU Entry

Spider-Man has faced some of the best and most powerful villains of all time in the movies. From Green Goblin and Venom to even Vulture, we have seen the web-slinging hero fight some of the most intelligent bad guys of all time. While some of them were scientists, others were a mistake, and yet there happens to be a huge list of intriguing villains that we need to see on the big screen opposite Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now that we have had our eyes on Morbius and, most recently, Kraven, here are a few others who need to hunt the web crawler in New York.

Hobgoblin

This villain has a high chance of showing up on screen in the MCU and might have been seemingly hinted at in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Remember the time when Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland were working together at a science lab and Ned Leeds got scared hearing that one of Peter Parker’s friends turned into a goblin?

Yes, Ned Leeds is the Hobgoblin who turns out to be the most brutal goblin of all time.

Hydro-Man

Morris Bench falls into an experimental generator, following which he is exposed to the energy conversion process. Here, he even gets exposed to volcanic gases, ultimately changing his molecular structure. Just like Sandman, even Hydro-Man has the ability to change into water.

Advertisement

Kaine

A clone of Spider-Man but superior. Kaine's spider-sense is even more enhanced, with a modification of Spider-Man's sticking ability called Mark of Kaine.

This one can literally go toe to toe against the friendly neighborhood superhero.

Tombstone

If you think Kingpin has the best mob, Tombstone is the new boss. He was the main antagonist of the last run of The Amazing Spider-Man, who eventually even challenged Kingpin.

While we haven't seen a crime-based Spider-Man movie yet, he suits the franchise perfectly.

Which one did you like the most? Do let us know and keep following Pinkvilla for such awesome lists.

ALSO READ: Why Did Sony Decide to Focus on Spider-Man Villains Instead of Tom Holland’s Character? Find Out