Here’s Why Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez Have Delayed Wedding Planning, Former Says ‘It’ll Be Chill’

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez announced their engagement with a post on December 12, 2024, with the Hands to Myself singer writing about how her 'forever begins now'. Congratulations poured in from all sides, as after dating for a long time, their fans were keen on seeing the two take the next step. Questions about their wedding plans have been rampant; however, the duo has remained very tight-lipped about whether anything has happened so far.

Advertisement

Now, the music producer is speaking about how they haven't begun yet, but that's because he wants to take a break between all the work they've been doing.

What's the Status of Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's Wedding Planning?

Talking to Jake Shane on his podcast Therapuss, Benny Blanco confirmed that he had not begun planning for his wedding yet. He shared just how busy the two had been since their Taco Bell-style engagement. "We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album, then it's holidays, then right after the holidays, we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that."

However, that was the last of their problems as soon as she went off on her acting gig, halting their plans once again. "Then she left to film her show, Only Murders, and then I met her, then we hung out for a week, and then right after that, it's [more] promo."

Advertisement

With everything happening in their lives, the two haven’t had the chance to plan their ceremony. But Ed Sheeran seems to have already gotten an invite. “Honestly, I really want to take a little break. I’ve been working so much,” he revealed as the reason for the delay. He added that he wants to enjoy a relaxing time with his partner.

“I just want to lie in bed and forget what day it is because we’ve been in bed just watching stuff. Not usually, but with Selena, I can do it all day. She makes me want to hang out and cuddle, just watch things, eat food, and have the best time ever.”

On the host’s remark about how amazing the nuptials would be, looking at the interest from all around, the Castle On The Hill producer shared that the vibe for this marriage would be ‘chill’, unlike an extravagant soiree that the world would be expecting. The couple aims to plan it soon, maybe in the coming summer.“We’re going to sit down and be like, ‘OK, what are we doing?’”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Selena Gomez Is Saved As in Fiancé Benny Blanco's Phone? Songwriter Shares Hilarious Story