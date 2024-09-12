Taylor Swift Makes MTV VMAs History As The Most Awarded Solo Artist; Here's All The Moon People She Took Home This Year
Taylor Swift dominated the 2024 MTV VMAs, winning seven awards and becoming the most awarded solo artist in the award show's history, surpassing Beyoncé with 30 Moonmen to her name.
The 2024 VMAs winner’s list highlights Taylor Swift as the clear dominator. The singer, who first announced her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, during the Grammy Awards on February 4 and released it on April 19, took home seven awards at the 40th MTV Video Music Awards held at the UBS Arena in New York on September 11.
By claiming multiple Moonmen on Wednesday night, Swift became the most-awarded solo artist in the history of the award show, surpassing Beyoncé. The Cowboy Carter hitmaker had previously held the record with 26 VMA accolades, but Taylor’s golden streak pushed her to the top with 30 wins.
Taylor Swift at VMAs 2024
Video of the Year
Swift won Video of the Year for Fortnight, her collaborative effort with Post Malone. The song serves as the lead single on Swift’s aforementioned album.
Other nominees in the category were:
- Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- Billie Eilish – LUNCH
- Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
- Eminem – Houdini
- SZA – Snooze
Artist of the Year
If Taylor’s nominated in the category, she’ll win it!
Other nominees in the category were:
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
Best Collaboration
Swift and Post Malone emerged victorious, and Swift showered her collaborator with praise while collecting the trophy. She said he is the most talented and down-to-earth person to ever exist, which is why he is everyone’s favorite artist to collaborate with. Their win was again for Fortnight.
Other nominees in the category were:
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — Rich Baby Daddy
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — Wanna Be
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — Wild Ones
- Jungkook ft. Latto — Seven
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — I Had Some Help
Best Pop
Taylor won by beating the following artists:
- Camilla Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
Best Direction
The chairwoman of The Tortured Poets Department bagged the accolade for directing Fortnight ft. Post Malone.
Other nominees in the category were:
- Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) — Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves — Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
- Eminem – Houdini — Directed by Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion – BOA — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please — Directed by Bardia Zeinali
Best Editing
Fortnight, edited by Chancler Haynes, added another award to Taylor’s collection.
Other nominees in the category were:
- Anitta — Mil Veces — Edited by Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande — We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) — Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem — Houdini — Edited by David Checel
- LISA — Rockstar — Edited by Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter — Espresso — Edited by Jai Shukla
Song of the Summer
Swift also took home the Song of the Summer award for her collaboration with Post Malone, Fortnight.
Other nominees were:
- Ariana Grande — We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- Benson Boone — Beautiful Things
- Billie Eilish — Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan — Good Luck, Babe!
- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — Guess (featuring Billie Eilish)
- Eminem — Houdini
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — Like That
- GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion — Wanna Be
- Hozier — Too Sweet
- Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter — Please Please Please
- Shaboozey — A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- SZA — Saturn
- Tommy Richman — Million Dollar Baby
