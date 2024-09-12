Taylor Swift Makes MTV VMAs History As The Most Awarded Solo Artist; Here's All The Moon People She Took Home This Year

The 2024 VMAs winner’s list highlights Taylor Swift as the clear dominator. The singer, who first announced her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, during the Grammy Awards on February 4 and released it on April 19, took home seven awards at the 40th MTV Video Music Awards held at the UBS Arena in New York on September 11.

By claiming multiple Moonmen on Wednesday night, Swift became the most-awarded solo artist in the history of the award show, surpassing Beyoncé. The Cowboy Carter hitmaker had previously held the record with 26 VMA accolades, but Taylor’s golden streak pushed her to the top with 30 wins.

Taylor Swift at VMAs 2024

Video of the Year

Swift won Video of the Year for Fortnight, her collaborative effort with Post Malone. The song serves as the lead single on Swift’s aforementioned album.

Other nominees in the category were:

Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Billie Eilish – LUNCH

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Eminem – Houdini

SZA – Snooze

Artist of the Year

If Taylor’s nominated in the category, she’ll win it!

Other nominees in the category were:

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Best Collaboration

Swift and Post Malone emerged victorious, and Swift showered her collaborator with praise while collecting the trophy. She said he is the most talented and down-to-earth person to ever exist, which is why he is everyone’s favorite artist to collaborate with. Their win was again for Fortnight.

Other nominees in the category were:

Advertisement

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — Rich Baby Daddy

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — Wanna Be

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — Wild Ones

Jungkook ft. Latto — Seven

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — I Had Some Help

Best Pop

Taylor won by beating the following artists:

Camilla Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Best Direction

The chairwoman of The Tortured Poets Department bagged the accolade for directing Fortnight ft. Post Malone.

Other nominees in the category were:

Ariana Grande – We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) — Directed by Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – Tiny Moves — Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem – Houdini — Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – BOA — Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please — Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Best Editing

Fortnight, edited by Chancler Haynes, added another award to Taylor’s collection.

Other nominees in the category were:

Anitta — Mil Veces — Edited by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande — We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) — Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem — Houdini — Edited by David Checel

LISA — Rockstar — Edited by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter — Espresso — Edited by Jai Shukla

Advertisement

Song of the Summer

Swift also took home the Song of the Summer award for her collaboration with Post Malone, Fortnight.

Other nominees were:

Ariana Grande — We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Benson Boone — Beautiful Things

Billie Eilish — Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan — Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — Guess (featuring Billie Eilish)

Eminem — Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — Like That

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion — Wanna Be

Hozier — Too Sweet

Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter — Please Please Please

Shaboozey — A Bar Song (Tipsy)

SZA — Saturn

Tommy Richman — Million Dollar Baby

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry Earns Top Honors; Check Out Complete Winner's List HERE