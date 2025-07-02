F1 Alternative Ending: Director Joseph Kosinski Reveals Plans to Make This Character Win Final Race in Brad Pitt Starrer

F1 is one of the critically acclaimed films of recent times. Brad Pitt, who excels on the screen, is heavily applauded for his performance as Sonny Hayes.

Days after the release of the film, the director, Joseph Kosinski, revealed that the team shot a different ending, where Damson Idris’ character emerged as the winner and even lifted the trophy.

The climax of the film kept the audience on the edge of their seats, where Sonny Hayes emerges victorious at the end of the final race.

Joseph Kosinski reflects on F1's alternative ending

In conversation with GQ, the director of F1 opened up about the new ending that was shot for the film. Kosinski said, "We actually did shoot an ending with Damson winning as well… Where he went up there and held [the trophy] up."

He further added, "Did we shoot it with the cameras? I feel like we just staged it to try to throw people off. That's where the entertainment is. I mean, anyone can guess the end of a movie."

While the makers of the movie stuck with Brad Pitt winning the final race, they did give consideration to an alternative ending, where they would have systematically fit Idris' win into the film.

Meanwhile, the racing film is based on Hayes, who returns to racing 30 years after quitting the sport due to an accident. The challenge faced by the veteran is when he gets to compete with the hotshot rookie. The official synopsis further adds, "Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone."

F1 is running successfully in theaters.

