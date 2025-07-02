Andrew Garfield Goes Public with Girlfriend Monica Barbaro, His Gesture at Glastonbury Music Festival is Making Waves

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro have made their relationship official in public, following months of dating rumors. The duo stepped out to attend the Glastonbury Music Festival together and were snapped indulging in PDA.

The couple, who have often been seen together since January, were also snapped kissing. The sources close to Garfield and Barbaro revealed that they together are a “real deal.”

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro’s appearance at the Glastonbury Festival

With the Spider-Man 2 star and the actress officially coming out as a couple, the sources close to them revealed that they both seem happy with each other.

Speaking to the media portal, they shared, "Andrew and Monica are the real deal. They were in the posh teepee tents on site and spent a lot of time in and out of the VIP area, as well as out around the farm.”

An insider went on to state, "On Friday she was posing for some pictures in the VIP area and he stood quite a distance away but looked really proud. By Saturday they were holding hands and kissing and cuddling. They both seemed really happy and were singing along to Gracie Abrams during her set."

Meanwhile, the actor’s new relationship with the Top Gun: Maverick star comes after Garfield admitted to being obsessed with Florence Pugh.

Andrew Garfield’s split from Dr. Kate Tomas

Before getting together with Monica Barbaro, the actor dated Dr. Kate Tomas, who later called herself a “professional witch.”

When the duo split last year, the spiritual mentor revealed that she was uncomfortable with Garfield filming an intense s*x scene with Florence Pugh in We Live in Time.

In his defense, The Hawksaw Ridge star shared, "We get into it as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to because we didn't hear 'cut,' and it's feeling safe."

He added, "And we're just kinda like, 'Ok, we'll just go into the next thing, we'll let this progress, and we'll just carry on.'"

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield has previously been linked with Emma Stone, Rita Ora, Alyssa Miller, and Phoebe Dynevor.

