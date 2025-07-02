The Odyssey Teaser Leaked Online Days After First Poster Release, Tom Holland Introduced as Telemachus

Christopher Nolan's directorial, The Odyssey, is scheduled to release next year, and unfortunately, the teaser of his upcoming movie has been leaked online. Just a few days after the first poster of the film was dropped online by the fans, the preview introduced Tom Holland as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus.

The teaser also dropped a glimpse of Jon Bernthal. The details of his character are not known yet, but he has a quick and emotional exchange of words with Telemachus, who asks him about his father.

What to expect from Odysseus, based on the teaser?

The preview, leaked online, hints at Matt Damon as King Odysseus lying at the seashore, while Holland's Telemachus goes on to learn more about his father. Holland is heard saying to Bernthal, "Who has a story about Odysseus?"

To this, the latter replies, "You? You have a story? Some say he's rich. Some say he's poor. Some said he perished. Some said he's imprisoned."

A voice-over also plays in the teaser that says, "Darkness. Zeus' law was smashed to pieces. I'm without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war. And then, somehow, he won it."

According to the previous media reports, The Odyssey is based on the epic saga of Homer, which details the return of King Odysseus to Ithaca following the Trojan War.

The cast of the film also includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Mia Goth.

The movie is entirely shot on IMAX cameras, and filming took place across Greece, Morocco, and Italy.

Previously, Universal Pictures announced the release date of the film by taking to their X account. The tweet stated, "Christopher Nolan's next film, 'The Odyssey,' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan has returned to the director's seat after the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, which premiered in theaters in 2023.

