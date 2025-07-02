Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Seek Attention With Dates? NFL Star Reacts to Paparazzi Frenzy: ‘It Gets Thrown Out…’

NFL star Travis Kelce has spoken up about his highly public relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end made it clear that they are not putting on a show for the cameras. Instead, they're simply living their lives and having fun.

Speaking on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Kelce addressed people who think he and Swift are looking for attention. "We're having fun with it," he said. "It gets thrown out there, like we're trying to seek attention every now and then. We're just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's date nights and public appearances

In recent weeks, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have made headlines with their public outings. From date nights in New York City to watching the NHL Finals in Florida, the couple has not shied away from stepping out together. They even attended a summer wedding hand-in-hand.

Kelce acknowledged that being in the spotlight comes with dating one of the world's biggest stars and said the attention is expected. However, he shared that the constant presence of cameras still surprises him. He told podcast co-host Will Compton that the paparazzi were probably the only thing he didn't fully grasp until he experienced it himself. "That's probably the craziest part, though."

The NFL star shared a moment that shows just how intrusive things can get. "Like I'm just playing golf and all of a sudden in the trees, there's a f------ guy with a camera," Kelce joked. He added that he can't even take a break in peace on the course. "Just don't want my meat on Page Six, know what I mean?"

A weekend in New York City

Over the weekend, Kelce and Swift were spotted together again. On Saturday, June 28, they were seen walking hand in hand at San Vicente West Village in New York City, as reported by PEOPLE. Kelce kept it casual in a white short-sleeve dress shirt and black pants. Swift wore a pink and white houndstooth Balmain dress with tan accessories.

Their night out came just days after Swift performed at Kelce's Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville on June 24. The concert was part of Tight End University, the annual three-day event hosted by Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen.

When the NFL shared pictures of Swift's surprise appearance on Instagram, Kelce didn't hold back. "Turn me up Tay Tay!!" he wrote in the comments.

For Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, it's clear the focus is on each other, not the cameras. They're making memories, enjoying each other's worlds, and brushing off the noise.

