Kylie Jenner Takes Timothée Chalamet Relationship to Next Level, Here’s Why We Think Marriage is on the Cards

Kylie Jenner is taking all the right steps with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet after dating for two years, and her recent actions have left us excited for the couple’s future. After a long-running relationship that came as a surprise to many, the makeup mogul has decided to follow the Call Me by Your Name actor on her personal Instagram account.

While rumors of the couple’s alleged fallout have been making the rounds, they seem to be close as ever.

Kylie Jenner’s love for Timothée Chalamet makes it to social media

The older Jenner sister has officially taken the next step with her beau, and we think that it may be a sign of their upcoming nuptials. Kylie Jenner has been very cautious with this relationship after her last one with Travis Scott left her heartbroken.

After an on-again, off-again dating period, which finally came to a close at the end of 2022, the TV star kept her next relationship private. However, the two have been more than happy co-parenting their daughter, Stormi, and son, Aire.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet only made their relationship red carpet official a short while ago. They have been going out to events, with PDA full on display, kissing and hugging at the basketball courtside, tennis games, and parties.

It was previously revealed that Kylie Jenner had decided to wear all-black clothes while accompanying the actor to award shows and other events. She did not want to outshine her partner and kept her own appearance down low in front of his peers. With her kindness and loving actions towards the Dune actor, it appears that wedding bells may not be too far off for the star couple.

Earlier, there were reports of the Little Women star wanting to stay away from the Kardashian-Jenner family, but with the way things have been moving for the duo, he may soon end up as a part of the bunch!

