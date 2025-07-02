The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 2 Episode: Why is Amanda Angry With Devon? Learn What Happened

The new episode of The Young and the Restless will bring high-intensity drama to the screens. Amanda is expected to unleash her wrath on Devon. She left Genoa City years ago because Devon, her then-partner, cheated on her with Abby.

Since then, whatever is happening in Amanda’s life is no one’s business, especially not Devon’s. However, Devon still thinks that he has a right to question Amanda’s life choices.

Advertisement

Having had enough of Devon, Amanda confronts him, stating that he can no longer interfere in her professional life and personal life with Cane. Amanda will pull every string to get things straight with Devon, and would be happier if it hurts Abby.

Phyllis learns something important

Though Phyllis claims that she does not eavesdrop, she definitely does. By putting her ear to the wall, she has learned something important. The audiences are expected to know the information that Phyllis has learned in the upcoming episode. Knowing Phyllis, she will play an ace against Cane and all those who outplayed her, that is, mostly everybody.

Meanwhile, Cane is not sitting idly, letting things happen to him. He has got plans of his own that will be put into effect soon.

The only way Cane can save himself and put his plan into action is by reconnecting with a person from his past who has been keeping a low profile lately.

Advertisement

It would be interesting to see how Devon reacts to Amanda’s fury and what Phyllis knows that could be used against Cane and others.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers June 30 Episode: Will Amanda Spill the Truth About Her Lawyer-Client Privilege Under Lily’s Pressure?