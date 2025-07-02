The Bold and the Beautiful July 1 Episode Recap: Luna Has Breakdown Over Will’s Betrayal

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Luna having a breakdown. She goes over to Sheila’s and recalls all the bad things that have happened to her, including Will’s betrayal, her fear of going back to prison, and her hatred towards Steffy.

Before leaving, Luna reveals to her grandmother that she will leave the city soon, but there is one thing she has to take care of. Luna hugs Sheila and leaves. However, danger looms over the cliff house, and Sheila could not take the hint.

Luna meets Hayes

On the other hand, Hayes is having the time of his life at the art camp with Ms. Dylan. He was rather pleased that the lady who handed over the origami crane to him was going to teach his class the following week.

Meanwhile, Luna has already reached the Beach House and is eyeing the little Hayes. She meets him, and the latter beams with sunshine.

He was excited as Luna was giving him all the attention he needed, and especially joyful when she suggested that they do something to surprise his mother.

Later, Remy texted Luna and asked her if she was alright. He later reminisced about their shooting time together at the range. When Sheila enters, Luna tries to get rid of Remy, but when the latter reveals that he was worried about her, Sheila is all ears.

Katie is worried about Will

In the design room, Katie says to Will that she is worried about him. Though he is alive and free from Luna’s trap, the danger still looms over him.

Will assures his mother that he is alright, but Katie is not buying it. She asks Will not to put himself in danger for Steffy’s sake. They owe the Forresters nothing.

Will went on to claim that he also did the act for Electra’s sake. The news wasn’t music to Katie’s ears because how dare Electra just sit back and watch while her son was in a dangerous situation? Ultimately, Katie was relieved that Will was safe and out of danger.

Taylor and Ridge are terrified with Luna walking free

Meanwhile, Steffy updates her parents on what happened with Luna. Taylor and Ridge, upon hearing, are terrified that the one person they despise is walking free. The couple suggests that Steffy talk to the kids and safeguard them in case Luna shows up again.

Steffy assures her parents that she is safe and that Luna would mess it up before plotting a trap. However, what the Forresters are unaware of is that Luna has a little brother, and she has already begun plotting against her stepmother.

