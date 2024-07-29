The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Katie Push Poppy Over the Edge?

On The Bold and the Beautiful, airing Monday, July 29, viewers will witness escalating conflicts as Hope Logan's behavior becomes increasingly concerning and Katie Logan's interrogation pushes Poppy Nozawa to her breaking point.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Zende Forrester Dominguez receives accolades for his contributions to Brooke’s Bedroom line, set to relaunch in Monte Carlo. However, Steffy Forrester remains frustrated with Ridge Forrester's decision to highlight Brooke Logan once more. Hope Logan exacerbates this tension by needling Steffy over Brooke’s prominent role, further straining their relationship.

Brooke’s primary concern lies with Hope’s growing obsession with John “Finn” Finnegan. Hope’s fixation on Finn and her belief that he deserves better than Steffy alarms Brooke. Despite Brooke’s efforts to curb this infatuation, Hope persists in her praise of Finn, disregarding Brooke’s warnings. Brooke fears the potential fallout from Hope’s unsettling behavior.

At Bill Spencer’s mansion, Katie Logan’s persistent questioning of Poppy Nozawa about Tom Starr's murder pushes Poppy to the brink. Katie's grilling intensifies, leading Poppy to a point of rage. As tensions mount, Poppy’s explosive reaction seems inevitable, potentially resulting in Katie being thrown out of the house. Their escalating rivalry promises more dramatic twists.

As conflicts intensify on The Bold and the Beautiful, the stakes continue to rise. Will Katie’s relentless pursuit of answers push Poppy over the edge? Can Brooke manage Hope’s unsettling obsession with Finn? Tune in on Monday, July 29, to witness the unfolding drama and see how these tensions play out.

