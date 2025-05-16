The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Carter Give Up on Hope and Finally Choose Daphne?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 16, bring emotional upheaval and shifting hearts as Carter Walton faces the truth about Hope Logan’s lingering love for Liam Spencer. With Daphne Rose waiting in the wings and a devastating misunderstanding in the mix, hearts are on the line—and choices must be made.

Outside Brooke Logan’s house, Carter is blindsided when he overhears a pivotal conversation. After Liam encourages Hope to consider a future with Carter, she swiftly shuts the idea down—professing her commitment to rebuilding a life with Liam instead. Carter, clearly crushed by Hope’s rejection, storms off before hearing the full story—most notably, the tragic truth about Liam’s brain tumor and fatal prognosis.

Without that crucial piece of information, Carter assumes Liam is still the obstacle between him and Hope. Disillusioned, he reconnects with Daphne, who wastes no time in delivering an “I told you so.” She reminds Carter that Hope has always been indecisive and that his heartbreak was inevitable. Daphne’s stance is clear: Hope may have played with Carter’s heart, but Daphne never will.

Though Carter has resisted Daphne’s romantic overtures in the past, Hope’s renewed devotion to Liam may finally push him to reconsider. Daphne encourages him to leave the heartbreak behind and give their potential a real chance. As Carter weighs his options, the comfort and clarity Daphne offers become harder to ignore.

Meanwhile, Liam continues to urge Hope to think about her long-term happiness—ironically pushing her toward a future with Carter. While Liam appreciates Hope’s desire to cherish their time together, he believes she deserves lasting love, possibly with someone like Carter. But Hope may already be too late to change course if Carter has decided to move on—with Daphne by his side.

As love triangles shift and timing threatens everything, The Bold and the Beautiful sets the stage for emotional fallout. Will Carter finally give in to Daphne’s unwavering devotion, or will Hope’s change of heart arrive just as he’s moved on? With lives, love, and lingering regrets in play, Friday’s episode promises poignant moments and possible new beginnings.