The Boys Season 4: Why Can't Kimiko Talk? Explained

The fourth season of The Boys has kept fans on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns. As we dive deeper into the world of superheroes and vigilantes, we keep uncovering more hidden truths. One of the most compelling characters, Kimiko Miyashiro, has intrigued viewers with her silence since the beginning.

And, now the makers have finally decided to reveal why Kimiko doesn’t talk. The reason sheds light on a dark and painful part of the past. Let’s explore the reason why Kimiko doesn’t speak in The Boys.

Kimiko’s silent strength

In the latest episode titled The Insider, viewers get a deep dive into Kimiko’s past. For a long time, it was believed that Kimiko’s inability to speak was due to personal trauma. However, this episode reveals the emotional reason. Kimiko’s captors at the Shining Light Liberation Army trained her to move and fight like a “ghost.”

Shining Light Liberation Army is a brutal terrorist organization. Speaking or making any noise had severe repercussions. She was forced to kill multiple young girls without making a sound. After a while, when she was allowed to speak, she found she couldn’t. The trauma of this experience left Kimiko unable to speak, even after escaping her captors.

A thoughtful choice by the creators

Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko shared insights into the character’s development in an interview with The Wrap. She said, "From initial conversations with [showrunner Eric] Kripke, we spoke about having Kimiko's muteness not come from a physical attribute because if it was a physical attribute, it's sometimes impossible to get your voice back after a physical trauma."

Fukuhara suggested to Kripke that keeping Kimiko’s muteness psychological could leave open possibilities for future storylines. Kripke supported this idea from the very beginning. Kimiko who has always seen herself as a victim of various circumstances now confronts her own darker side.

Kimiko’s backstory unveiled

Kimiko’s tragic past is slowly revealed throughout the series. As a child, she lived in a seaside village with her family until the Shining Light Liberation attacked. In the attack, her parents were killed and she and her brother Kenji were enslaved. The siblings were trained to be deadly fighters. Kimiko’s story in the TV series differs significantly from the original comics.

In the comics, her backstory and depth are much less explored. She is portrayed more as a feral weapon used by The Boys to fight supes. It focuses on her struggles and why she can’t speak, making it a central part of who she is. The comics claimed that not speaking is her choice, but the show explains it as a result of trauma.

Facing her demons

This season, even the heroic characters are confronting their pasts. Kimiko’s story is particularly compelling as she faces her own darkness. Fukuhara loved this idea because this entire season is about heroic characters facing their demons. Annie also faces her past with Firecracker. Her story shows that she’s not just a cookie-cutter but a good person too.

Fukuhara loves the storyline because it adds humanity to Annie’s character. The writers did the same for Kimiko, portraying her as a victim of Shining Light and Compound V. In season 4 she had to face her own darkness and own up to all the wrongdoing she did to other people.

What’s next for Kimiko

Kimiko’s muteness, initially seen as a sign of weakness, becomes her strength. By confronting her past and the reasons behind her silence, Kimiko starts her healing journey. She tries to find her voice again, both literally and metaphorically. And, after her true backstory is revealed, fans are eager to see how Kimiko’s character will continue to evolve in the future.

Will she find a way to speak again? How will her decision to heal will help her move on? Everything will be answered soon.

Main cast of The Boys

Season Four will introduce new characters, including Susan Hayward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti.

While another episode comes, you can watch the first three of The Boys Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

