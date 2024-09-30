The Brady Bunch Alum Barry Williams Recalls How All The Young Cast ‘Hooked Up With Each Other’ Offscreen

The family-friendly sitcom The Brady Bunch was a massive hit, becoming a household name in the 1960s. The show, which successfully ran for five seasons, revolved around the “misadventures of a large family united when a widower and a widow marry,” as per the synopsis. When the widower architect and father of three, Brady, falls for Carol, a widowed woman with three daughters of her own, their marriage turns a bunch of oddballs into a family.

In an interview with US Weekly, Barry Williams, who played the oldest son, Greg, revealed that the young cast members waded through the same dating pool. "We all hooked up with each other at some point. Not necessarily while we were filming,” he told the outlet.

The actor revealed that he dated Maureen McCormick, who played the oldest Brady daughter, and Chris Knight, who played the middle son. He also hit it off with Eve Plum, who played the family's middle daughter. Lastly, the youngest of the bunch, Bobby and Cindy, played by Michael Lookinland and Susan Olsen, also hooked up offscreen.

However, despite the offscreen romance, Williams always had eyes for Florence Henderson, who played his mom, Carol, on the show. In fact, in his 1992 autobiography, Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg, he talked about his massive crush on his older co-star.

The actor also mentioned details about his “date” with Henderson. He found a singer coming into the Copacabana near Beverly Hills and asked the actress to join him for a date. “She said, ‘OK,’ so I was thrilled. And now for me, it was a date," he added.

However, they were recognized amidst the crowd and people were whispering about them. Williams admitted that it was “strange,” but they talked about the singer, “his orchestrations, the band he had,” etc. “And she gave me an idea what that life would look like now at the end of the date," he added. As for the actor, the night's highlight was the kiss he shared with Henderson. “I did go in for a little kiss and she was nice enough to return it. So it was a highlight. Nice little peck, yes,” he confessed.