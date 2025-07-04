Dheeran Twitter Review: 11 tweets for you to read before watching Rajesh Madhavan’s action film

Dheeran, starring Rajesh Madhavan in the lead role, released in theaters on July 4, 2025. As the movie makes its run on the big screens, netizens have taken to their social media handles to share the reviews.

If you’re planning to watch the Malayalam-language action comedy-drama this weekend, here are 11 tweets that you should surely check out.

Advertisement

Dheeran Twitter review

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user on the social media handle said, “#Dheeran Decent one time watchable fun entertainer. Senior actors combo superb, especially Ashokan & Sudheesh. Technically good.”

“#Dheeran: could've been a winner with a better screenplay. It started well but couldn't hold the momentum. Cast performances, particularly from the veterans, stood out. Rest is Mid,” another said.

With most calling the movie an average venture, a netizen remarked, “Along with the senior artists and Rajesh Madhavan, these 3 also were soo gud in #Dheeran. Especially Abhiram his comedy timing is really commendable.”

Interestingly, another netizen said, “#Dheeran kollaam .. gud fun with some twist n turns.. watch it in theatre with frnds ..” From the looks of it, it seems the movie did not manage to satisfy the viewers.

Check out what netizens are saying here:

About Dheeran

Dheeran is a comedy-drama actioner starring Rajesh Madhavan in the lead role. The film features the story of a once-village hero, Eldhose, who only means good for others. However, whatever step he takes in life, it only ends up as a blunder.

Advertisement

Now, Eldhose, along with a group of quirky villagers, embarks on a road trip with a mission in mind. The rest of the movie focuses on the chaotic journey they have to face as disasters and buried secrets keep turning up.

With Rajesh Madhavan in the lead, the flick features an ensemble cast of actors like Aswathy Manoharan, Manoj K Jayan, Ashokan, Jagadish, Sudheesh, Vineeth, Sidharth Bharathan, Shabareesh Varma, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and many more in key roles.

The comedy-drama is directed by Bheeshma Parvam and Kumbalangi Nights writer Devadath Shaji, with Mujeeb Majeed handling the musical tracks and background scores.

Dheeran also had late filmmaker Lohithadas’s son, Harikrishnan Lohithadas, cranking the camera while Finn George Varghese edited it.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Teaser: Mohanlal's unmatched aura and first-ever glimpse of new season ignites fire