Why General Hospital Won’t Air a New Episode on July 4 and What ABC Will Broadcast Instead

ABC has confirmed that General Hospital fans won’t see a new episode on Friday, July 4, 2025. The long-running daytime soap is taking a short break for the Independence Day holiday. Instead of airing a fresh installment, the network will broadcast an encore episode to keep its holiday tradition alive.

Holiday preemption for General Hospital

The network follows this schedule every year. On major U.S. holidays like July 4, General Hospital usually takes a pause. ABC plans the break because viewership often drops during national holidays when people travel or spend time outdoors.

As in previous years, the soap will air a rerun to fill the slot. This year’s repeat episode originally aired on November 24, 2024. New episodes will return on Monday, July 7, 2025, in the show’s usual time slot, 1:00 PM Central / 2:00 PM Eastern.

Here’s the encore episode ABC will air instead

The episode airing on July 4 has some memorable moments. In the repeat, Kristina Corinthos-Davis breaks down in court. Lulu Spencer shares an intense scene with her son, Rocco Falconeri. Meanwhile, Lucky Spencer and Elizabeth Baldwin confront Cyrus Renault.

Maxie Jones supports Sasha Corbin during a tough moment. Damian Spinelli is left shocked by new developments, adding to the drama that day.

One major storyline focuses on Rocco Falconeri discovering a big secret. He finds papers on Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s desk and learns details about his birth. In the episode, Rocco asks his mother, “You didn’t give birth to me, she did?” This line changes everything for Rocco as he learns about Britt Westbourne’s role as an unknowing surrogate.

The encore also shows Brook Lynn facing Cody Bell. She admits, someone "has to be the bigger person." Brook Lynn had once used Rocco’s birth records to get back at Lulu, but did not expect Rocco to find them.

Josslyn Jacks is also part of the repeat. She ends things with Vaughn, her WSB handler. In the scene, she says, “This isn’t working, we’re done.” Their breakup happens near a location decorated for the Fourth of July, adding to the holiday vibe.

When will General Hospital return with new episodes?

This short holiday break only affects Friday’s episode. General Hospital will pick up again on Monday, July 7, 2025. According to Soaps.com, upcoming storylines include the fallout from Kristina’s fire rescue, Natalia’s overdose, and more courtroom drama in Port Charles.

