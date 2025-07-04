Travis Kelce Reveals He 'Miscalculated' Craziest Part About Taylor Swift: 'Didn't Grasp Until You're...'

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has opened up about the unexpected challenges he faced after going public with his relationship with Taylor Swift. While Kelce is no stranger to the spotlight thanks to his NFL career, he admitted he was not ready for the level of paparazzi attention that came with dating one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

Kelce shared his honest thoughts on the 'Bussin' With The Boys podcast, stating that the constant media glare was the one thing he “didn’t grasp until you’re in it.”

One thing Travis Kelce didn’t expect about dating Taylor Swift

Speaking candidly, Kelce said he miscalculated how intense things would get once his romance with Taylor Swift became public. When asked if he misjudged any part of dating the pop star, the tight end replied, “Yeah, it’s just the paparazzi. That’s probably the only thing I didn’t grasp until you’re in it.”

The NFL star said that being with Swift means cameras are always around. He admitted, “That’s probably the craziest thing” about his high-profile relationship.

Travis Kelce says even golf isn’t safe from paparazzi

Travis Kelce described how his daily life has changed. He stated that he has to be more careful about what he does in public because photographers could be hiding anywhere.

“Like, I’m just playing golf and all of a sudden in the trees there’s just a f–king guy with a camera,” he said on the podcast. Kelce joked that even simple moments now need second thoughts, sharing, “I can’t just go over here and take a piss.”

He added that while he’s "never been ashamed of slamming beers," he certainly doesn’t want any embarrassing moments ending up in the press. “I don’t want my meat on Page Six,” he quipped.

Kelce said the biggest lesson he has learned is to stay cautious when he’s out in public. The media glare has made him rethink how he does simple things and how much he needs to protect his privacy.

His relationship with Swift has drawn huge attention from fans and the press alike. Despite the challenges, Kelce continues to embrace the spotlight on the field but keeps an eye out for hidden cameras off it.

