Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Teaser: Mohanlal's unmatched aura and first-ever glimpse of new season ignites fire

Mohanlal-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is all set to begin broadcasting soon. Making the official announcement, the superstar shared a new teaser in his own style.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 teaser unveiled

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is here with its first-ever teaser. The glimpse featuring Mohanlal showed him entering in a black outfit, making his way on a motorcycle.

As he gets off his ride, the superstar says his iconic “Vaada” line from Lucifer. While the Malayalam version of Bigg Boss is finally coming back with a new season, a date for its broadcast has not yet been announced.

Watch the teaser here:

As more details about Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 are still coming in, this year, the show is expected to have a mix of celebrities and civilians.

Interestingly, Mohanlal has been the host for the Malayalam version of the show for the past 6 years and will be making his return once again. Recently, on the actor’s birthday, the showrunners unveiled the first logo of Season 7.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 started its broadcast back on March 10, 2024, and ran for 98 days. The show ran for 99 episodes and ended on June 16, 2024.

The show was broadcast on the Malayalam-language channel Asianet TV and was also available on JioHotstar (formerly Disney+Hotstar). From a total of 25 housemates, the show had Jinto Bodycraft as the winner with Arjun Syam Gopan as the runner-up.

Mohanlal’s work front

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the superstar was last seen playing the lead role in Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film, which was released on JioHotstar for streaming recently, was a thriller drama featuring the tale of a father and his revenge against the men who caused his son’s death.

Moving ahead, the actor will be seen in the lead role for the feel-good film Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad with Malavika Mohanan as the co-lead. Furthermore, he has films like Vrusshabha, MMMN (The Patriot), Ram, and more in his lineup.

Besides the same, he recently had a cameo appearance in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

