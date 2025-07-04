The Office Star Craig Robinson Quits Comedy, Says ‘Something Bigger’ is Coming Soon

Craig Robinson is stepping away from comedy, at least for now. The Office star surprised his fans on Instagram with an unexpected update about his career.

In a video post shared with his followers, Robinson revealed, “Hey, everybody! Just wanted you to hear it from me: I am quitting comedy. But not for nothing, it’s been an amazing run, and y’all have been amazing and wonderful, but I’m following something bigger.”

He captioned the post, “Life update: I’m officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling. Stay tuned. I’m working on something huge.” Robinson ended his video message with a thank you to his fans, saying, “So thank you so much. I love you, and stay tuned.”

From The Office to stand-up and music

Craig Robinson became a household name playing Darryl Philbin on NBC’s hit show The Office. Over the years, he has starred in TV shows like The Cleveland Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Ghosted. He has also delivered big laughs in movies including Pineapple Express, Hot Tub Time Machine, This Is the End, Sausage Party, and Dolemite Is My Name.

Beyond acting, Robinson is known for his live comedy and music shows. He has been part of the funk/hip-hop/R&B band The Nasty Delicious since 2007. In 2022, he told Vulture’s Good One podcast, “When I am with the band, I feel like I can fly, like being at an Earth, Wind & Fire concert.” He added, “There are moments where my emotions get the best of me while conducting and performing, and that’s incredible.”

Here’s what fans and celebs are saying

Fans and friends quickly shared their reactions under Robinson’s post about quitting comedy. Fellow comedian Howie Mandel joked, “Being a dancer is tough, but go for it.” Arsenio Hall added, “You been called to preach? ‘If loving you is wrong, I don’t wanna be riiiiiight’! #getitdawg #goodluck.”

Actor David Arquette commented, “I hope it involves Music! You’re brilliant at whatever you choose to do.” Even Robinson’s The Office co-star Kate Flannery wrote, “We love you, Craig!!! Go big, my friend!!!.” One fan couldn’t resist a nod to The Office, asking, “Opening a warehouse for paper perchance??”

Craig Robinson teases new business plans

Robinson followed his big announcement with another Instagram post asking for tips on running a small business. He wrote, “Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things. I can’t go into detail just yet, but for real though any help would be huge.” So far, Robinson has kept details of his new venture under wraps.

