The Deliverance Ending Explained: Did Ebony Save Her Kids?

Netflix horror thriller The Deliverance showcases, a dark tale where faith is overpowered by despair. The movie opens up with a family; a mother with three kids is struggling to make ends meet, but something else is taking advantage of the family's love and care. Ebony Jackson is facing tough times with her kids and mother. On one side she is paying bills for everything she can give to her kids, and on the other her mother Morgan, who has cancer.

Life is already tough for Ebony, being sober, making her kids get the best, and keeping the child service away from her problems and her kids. As the kids and mother move into a spooky apartment, things get a little tense up. There is no support from their father; their grandmother is just in the house with no help, and the kids are bullied inside and outside of school. Something more is happening in the basement of the house. Let's get into the details of the movie and how it ended.

Did Ebony save her kids?

Ebony and her kids Nate, Shante, and Andre have moved into a spooky house. On the outside, it looks like an ordinary house, but inside, things get a little curious. The kids are coping with their mother's habit of drinking, which she left ever since the child service department kept her on the radar.

Her mother Morgan believes in God and wants her daughter to take kids to the church for spiritual abundance. Her health is not getting any better, but something in the house is more haunting than the cancer. A house without faith is a happy place for the devil. Ebony's younger kid Andre, is possessed by a demon. This demon feeds on the kid along with his brother and sister, making the world think that the mother is out of control.

Ebony pulls up her kid out of the devil's feed and the rest of her kids who are on the verge of getting sacrificed. With the help of a priest, André is saved by only a mother's love for kids. Faith in Jesus eliminates the despair and brings light to their lives. It was not an easy thing, but in the darkest times, a single ray of hope brightens the room.

Why did Ebony renunciate God?

It's never shown how and when Ebony lost her faith in God. We only see in the fragments that childhood trauma and the absence of a mother, made Ebony do something she was not proud of. It looks like she was raped by one of her mother's lovers. A house without faith in God made the demon easy to catch its prey. The basement of the house always stinks. The murder of the family and the boy who was left behind joined the dots of demons preying on something that has lost hope.

Ebony's faith in God not only brought her kids back from the daunting demon but gave her new hope to change her life. It made her get back onto her feet, win her kids back, and above all, make her believe in the power of God.

Was the house haunted before the Jackson family moved in?

Yes, the house was haunted. Before the Jackson family came, a beautiful family lived in that house. As the days passed, the house became a night of hunting. The kids got possessed, the wife killed her husband, then her daughter, and hung herself in guilt. The demon in the house preyed on fear. Andre feared her mother; both Nate and Shante feared their mother, and this made the devil's work easier.

In one of the scenes in the movie, the child service officer Cynthia thinks that Ebony is still drinking and the marks on the kid's hands are their mother's over-aggressive nature. She witnessed that kids are not normally behaving and acting differently. She too lost her faith in God, but towards the end, Ebony gives her reason to believe.

Who is Trey?

A boy just about the age of André. He was passed by the demon. The events that took place after the boy was possessed led the family to their death. Trey was just a pawn working on the demon's commands. Andre was lured to the demon by Trey. He thought this boy was a friend living in the house, but it was a demonic presence in the house, feasting on the family.

The movie had an interesting climatic end. The priest helps Ebony get the demon out of her son's body. She overpowers the demon since it has become stronger than ever. Ebony faced the demon and brought her son back. Things did take time to heal, but faith won over disbelief. Ebony loses her kids to child support since her background and financial conditions don't allow her to support her kids, but she keeps her faith and wins back her kids.

Ever since they left the house, the Jackson family finally found peace. The movie brought all the spine-chilling moments and moments where the mother lost her battle but, in the end, she triumphed.

