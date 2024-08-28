What Is Netflix's The Deliverance About? All You Need To Know About Lee Daniels' Movie

The horrors of Halloween come before its time. The upcoming Netflix movie, The Deliverance, is all set to haunt you and bring out your worst fears. The movie talks about a real-life incident that gave chills to the viewers. The Oscar-winning director Lee Daniel once again gives his viewers something unexpected and unimaginable. Let's read more about the upcoming movie.

Talking about the movie, the trailer opens in a small city. Ebony Jackson, with her two kids, is struggling to make ends meet. They relocate to another place for a fresh start, but they aren't alone. Fighting her own demons of life, she witnesses something happening to her kids. Soon the events start to attract the attention of the child support groups.

This adds to Ebony's problems, as these people might take away her kids. A demonic spirit has taken over her kids, and she must find a way to get rid of it before things go off-hand.

Without any money and support, Ebony is being supported by her neighbors, and with a bad temper like her, she must keep things under control. As the kids are acting weirdly, the scenes get all tense. Separated from her husband, she is struggling every day.

As the trailer intrigues the fans, the horror thriller is set to come on Netflix on August 30, this year. Lee Daniels's horror-thriller has Andra Day as Ebony, Glenn Close as Mo’Nique, Anthony B. Jenkins as Andre, Demi Singleton as Shante, Caleb McLaughlin as Nate, Tasha Smith as Pastor, who was seen in Netflix's Survival of the Thicket, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and many others.

Since the movie is based on true events, it was reported in 2014 by an Indiana family. The Latoya Ammons started witnessing suspicious events that made them believe that some demonic presence was living with them, in the house.

Speculations are that since the mother is an alcoholic, she might be hallucinating, but the trailer speaks a different story. The trailer opens with an exorcism, where one of Ebony's kids is acting differently. The Deliverance has ticked all the boxes for horror and spookiness that can give you chills in your spine.

But will she save her kids from becoming the devil's pawns? Watch the movie coming this Friday on Netflix.

