‘I’m Not On Ozempic’; TLC’s Tionne T-Boz Watkins Clears The Air About Her Recent Health Condition

Tionne T-Boz Watkins of the music group TLC has recently disclosed a medical diagnosis that necessitated the cancellation of some of the group's shows. Reports about her health had been surfacing online, prompting the singer to address the issue in a video posted on her social media.

The group's official Instagram page shared a statement via stories on August 24, revealing that Watkins experienced severe symptoms, including "nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps" after their performance in Toledo, Ohio, on August 22. As a result, TLC had to cancel several upcoming shows.

On August 28, Watkins took to her Instagram to share a video in which she explained her diagnosis in detail. She began the video by expressing gratitude to those who expressed their love and sent prayers. She mentioned that she wouldn't have shared her personal struggles publicly, but due to missing concerts, she felt it needed to be addressed.

However, she felt uncomfortable with the level of detail shared, as she prefers to keep her personal life private and doesn't seek attention. She clarified that her health issues were not related to constipation or the medication Ozempic, as she was not using it, and not all celebrities use it. Watkins expressed that she was disheartened by people's ignorance regarding her situation.

The TLC singer stated that people have died from the condition she has been dealing with. Specifically, women who had a c-section, fibroid cysts, or any abdominal surgery were affected. She clarified that the issue was related to scar tissue and was not caused by anything she had consumed or by the inside of her intestines, but rather by the scar tissue on the outside.

Watkins disclosed that the blockage was "scar tissue from a 24-year-old previous surgery." It occurred because the scar tissue collided with itself because of the small intestine's movement, causing it to become blocked.

The singer emphasized that her experiences were filled with pain and the need for clarification that her health issues were not related to sickle cell disease. She also mentioned that despite being hospitalized countless times for sickle cell, she chooses to keep her illness private and doesn't reveal when she's sick. Watkins appealed to people to stop automatically associating her name with sickle cell, as she is more than just her illness. She expressed that not everything that happens to her is connected to sickle cell, and it's important to recognize that.

The singer captioned the post, penning, “Let me help educate some since there’s so many new doctors out here and y’all seem to know so much about everything but nothing…. Stay Happy and Healthy …. I’ll See Yall Soon At The Rescheduled Shows… I’m Doing Great And Blessed!!!”

