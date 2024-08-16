The Shade Trailer: Release Date, Storyline, Cast And More; Everything You Need To Know

The first trailer for The Shade reveals a chilling supernatural threat that haunts the Beckman family. In this upcoming horror film, Chris Galust, Dylan McTee, and Laura Benanti portray a family grappling with the recent loss of their father. As they deal with their grief, they must confront a terrifying and mysterious spirit.

Directed by Ryan Chipman, making his feature film debut, and produced by David Purdy of Red King Cinema, The Shade promises to deliver a haunting and suspenseful experience. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming horror flick.

The story of The Shade centers on 20-year-old Ryan Beckman (played by Chris Galust), who is struggling to cope with his father's death. Ryan lives with his mother (played by Laura Benanti) and works as an apprentice at a local tattoo shop, while also caring for his younger brother, James (played by Sam Duncan).

When his older brother Jason (played by Dylan McTee), a college athlete, returns home unexpectedly, he brings with him a dark and mysterious presence. Watch the trailer below.

The official synopsis of The Shade read, "The grieving college student struggles to hold his family together as an unspeakable darkness plagues his older brother Jason—a collegiate athlete who has unexpectedly returned home mid-semester. When a mysterious entity begins stalking Ryan, he is forced to confront the dark presence before it destroys what remains of his family.”

Laura Benanti, a seasoned actress and Tony Award winner, leads the ensemble cast. She is known for her roles in Gypsy, No Hard Feelings, Tick, Tick...Boom!, and TV shows like Nashville, Supergirl, and The Gilded Age. Chris Galust, a rising star, has appeared in films like Mending the Line and Castle Freak. Dylan McTee has been seen in Sweet/Vicious and Roswell, New Mexico.

The Shade will join a lineup of horror films coming out this fall, including Speak No Evil, Terrifier 3, and Smile 2. The film has been picked up by Level 33 Entertainment for North American distribution.

The Shade will have a limited theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on September 20, 2024, before hitting digital platforms. Stay tuned for streaming updates and further details.

