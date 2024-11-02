EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S2 Stars Norman Reedus And Melissa McBride Reflect On Their Decade-Long Journey With Franchise

The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride recently returned to the screens to reprise their roles from the original franchise in the second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol.

Reedus portrayed the role of Daryl Dixon in the original AMC television show from 2010 to 2022 before getting his own spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, in 2023.

Similarly, McBride also made her first appearance as Carol Peletier on The Walking Dead in 2010 and continued to play the role until 2022 before starring on the 2023 spin-off series.

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are the only two cast members in The Walking Dead franchise to appear in every season of the show.

Amid the release of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book Of Carol, Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with Reedus and McBride as they reflected on their 14-year long journey with the franchise.

Remembering how they first appeared on the show more than a decade ago, McBride and Reedus both exclusively told Pinkvilla that the timespan of their journey seems “crazy” when they look back at the beginning today.

“It's been an incredible journey for so many, not just me and Norman, but for so many of the cast members in the show and the franchise,” McBride said.

“It's wild to think about that,” Reedus added, saying, “It's such a gift! This whole show has been such a gift for all of us.”

The Blade II actor went on to explain how the franchise achieved continued success over the years because everyone viewed it as a gift and “a great, awesome opportunity.”

“There’s nothing half-done, nothing is half-cooked, it's very thought out, it's executed in a way that we want to be very proud of because we recognize that it is such an awesome gift... We put so much into it that we want to end it the same way when that happens,” Reedus mentioned.

The Daryl Dixon star also fondly remembered the “friendships” they made through the show and all the people they got “inspired by” during their journey.

Reedus further mentioned “all the people who passed away, people who had babies, people who got married” while reflecting on his memories with The Walking Dead over the years. Meanwhile, McBride noted how their journey is also special for people “who grew up watching” the franchise.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premiered in AMC on September 29, 2024 and will be available for streaming in Amazon Prime Videos from November 12 onwards.

