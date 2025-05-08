The Young and the Restless May 7 Recap: Billy Spills Phyllis and Sally Drama to Jack; Here's How He Reacted

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on May 7, 2025, Billy reveals to Jack what went down with Phyllis and how he had hired Sally. Jack expresses that firing Phyllis was the right move, but hiring Sally wasn't as thrilling for him.

He expresses that Billy was replacing a potential disaster with another. However, Billy was still confident with Sally. Then their conversation shifts to the home design. Billy expresses that Diane’s alteration made it feel like their father was gone from the house.

Jack replies by saying that he liked the way Diane had made changes but he understood Billy. Later, Jack talks about Dunmas. Billy says that their meeting kept getting pushed. Jack cautions him, especially with Victor’s circling.

In the episode, Damian meets Lilly at the GCAC and talks about Amt’s progress. Damian revealed that he’d reached out to Dumas about a potential meeting with her, but he wasn't as eager. Lily made one thing clear: she wanted to look Dumas in the eye and question him about what he was doing in Genoa City.

Damian then questioned what she would do if he was not right about targeting her and Winters. She confesses to not having solid proof—it was just Victor cautioning, and her gut has unresolved tension.

Lily goes on to admit that she saw Damien as less of a threat with each passing day. Their conversation takes a twist when she asks him to quit Diumas. This truly surprises Damian.

Lily then frames it as a sacrifice of pay, not power. She offers him a position at Winters. Damian tries to keep it together. He then realizes how she was earlier hesitant to put her faith in him and how quickly she trusted that he was not a threat.

